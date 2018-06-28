Iconic Bird Rock July 4 Parade to march on in La Jolla!

To ensure the Bird Rock Community Fourth of July parade remains part of the Murfey Family Legacy, the Murfey (Construction) Company will continue to coordinate and sponsor this local slice of American pie.

This year's theme — "Tomorrowland: A Race thru Space" — has its eyes on the future. Registration and float entry is set for 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, 2018 at Beaumont Avenue and Camino de la Costa in La Jolla , with a shotgun parade start at 10 a.m.

"Show up early! Domo Arigoto Mr. Roboto," said Scott Murfey.

"For decades, the La Jolla community has gathered alongside neighbors, family and friends on the Fourth of July to enjoy the Bird Rock Parade down Beaumont Street," he said. "With hundreds of bikes and small floats flooding the streets, this quintessential small town celebration has spanned generations for La Jollans."

Now in its 39th year, "family" is once again at the heart of the parade with Murfey brothers Scott and Russ working behind the scenes to coordinate the activities.

"The Fourth of July parade is a great opportunity to connect with old friends and neighbors," said Russ Murfey. "For us, there is the obvious personal connection to the parade, but more importantly, is what it means to the community as a whole."

Started in 1980 by the brothers' parents, Barbara and Buddy Murfey working with other Bird Rock parents, the parade initially consisted of just a few families, but has steadily grown ever since.

A new large trophy for "best float" was donated by last year's winner (and lifelong parade participants), the Oliver Family.

As said Josh Oliver explained: "Since its inception in 1980, we have been fortunate to be part of the Fourth of July Parade. This event has become a creative bonding experience for all participants. Every year, our family looks forward to collaborating on the float and jointly seeing it through to fruition. This is what makes the parade so family-oriented. Therefore, we donated the first prize trophy to acknowledge the prevailing family's creativity and community spirit."

There will be additional trophies awarded for other outstanding floats and parade participants, and the winning float also has the opportunity to select next year's parade theme.

For 2018, in addition to the parade, there will be plenty of food and activities, carnival games and photo booths at the end of the parade route in the Methodist Church parking lot, 6063 La Jolla Blvd.

As always, there is no entrance fee, however, donations are appreciated as they are the backbone of funding for this celebration.

Despite moving full steam ahead, volunteers and donations are still needed. Those interested in supporting the Bird Rock Fourth of July Parade may make a donation online at gofundme.com/2018birdrockparade

— For more information or to purchase T-shirts, contact Russ Murfey at (858) 459-6865 or russ@murfeycompany.com

• Editor's Note: As a reminder, there will NOT be Independence Day fireworks at La Jolla Cove this year on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.