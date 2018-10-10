La Jolla Art & Wine Festival celebrates 10 years in style

Founder Sherry Ahern estimates that the 10th anniversary of her La Jolla Art & Wine Festival — staged along a shuttered Girard Avenue on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 6-7 — was the “largest and most successful” ever, drawing 45,000 locals and visitors. It featured 155 art vendors, a food court, children’s tent and a diverse variety of performances and experiences.
Ahern was still counting the proceeds as the Light went to press, Tuesday. However, she estimates the profits raised — mostly through sponsors, donations, artist fees, a silent auction and sales from a wine and beer garden — should allow her to gift at least $40,000 for art programs to each of four local public schools: La Jolla Elementary, Bird Rock Elementary, Torrey Pines Elementary and Muirlands Middle School. (That would top last year’s record donation of $32,500 each.)
The Light was on hand to help mark La Jolla’s decade of decor, capturing several fun and poignant moments for posterity.