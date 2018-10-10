News

La Jolla Art & Wine Festival celebrates 10 years in style

Founder Sherry Ahern estimates that the 10th anniversary of her La Jolla Art & Wine Festival — staged along a shuttered Girard Avenue on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 6-7 — was the “largest and most successful” ever, drawing 45,000 locals and visitors. It featured 155 art vendors, a food court, children’s tent and a diverse variety of performances and experiences.

Ahern was still counting the proceeds as the Light went to press, Tuesday. However, she estimates the profits raised — mostly through sponsors, donations, artist fees, a silent auction and sales from a wine and beer garden — should allow her to gift at least $40,000 for art programs to each of four local public schools: La Jolla Elementary, Bird Rock Elementary, Torrey Pines Elementary and Muirlands Middle School. (That would top last year’s record donation of $32,500 each.)

The Light was on hand to help mark La Jolla’s decade of decor, capturing several fun and poignant moments for posterity.

San Diego muralist Carly Ealey, right, leads members of the public in painting an interactive mural, titled ‘Helping Hand,’ which depicts humankind reaching out to help marine life. It will be auctioned off by the festival for charity. COREY LEVITAN
Danielle Bustamente of San Diego checks out some textured acrylic art as the artist, Jennifer Rae Ochs of Los Angeles, looks on. Corey Levitan
Two vendors — San Diego sketch artist Harry Holiday, right, and a necklace-maker who identifies herself only as Emily — goof around between customers. COREY LEVITAN
Aidan Farmer, 11, of Carmel Valley watches patiently as La Jolla High School junior Alex Gross tinkers with Veto the robot, who is experiencing technical difficulties at the Viking Robotics booth. COREY LEVITAN
Former KFMB-TV news anchor Lorraine Hennessy poses with her son, Tom, and two pieces they purchased at the festival: ‘Lipstick’ by San Diego artist Catherine Dzialo-Haller and ‘VW Buses on Fiesta Island’ by San Diego photographer Brett Charles Rose. COREY LEVITAN
Emelia Jaron, 3, and her twin brother Nixon paint a limousine — an attraction offered every year. COREY LEVITAN
Children paint and make toy jewelry at the Geppetto’s Family Art Center + Lab. COREY LEVITAN
Misty the Schnoodle, Koto the Jack Russell Terrier and Luke the Puli-Poodle mix check out the art at the festival (but mostly the other dogs) with their humans from Vista. COREY LEVITAN
Decire Breidenbach of San Marcos adopts one of about 50 dogs and cats who found new homes during the festival’s second adoption event. She reports ‘falling in love’ with the 2-year-old Siamese mix, who was found in an abandoned home. COREY LEVITAN
Street chalk artist Chris Brake was one of several artists paid to create, so passersby could witness art being made instead of just sold. This untitled depiction of a mermaid — mounted on wood so it can be removed — will be auctioned by the festival for charity. COREY LEVITAN
A VW van tricked out as a free photo booth served as a popular new attraction this year.
Professional musician Glenn Kramer performs a jazzed-up ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ on one of the pop-up pianos installed around town by the La Jolla Music Society to celebrate its annual SummerFest concert series. Following the festival, the pianos were scheduled to be removed. COREY LEVITAN
Circus performers and Santee residents Ron Lindley and his 8-year-old son, Colin, wow the crowd. (When he grows up, Colin said, he wants to be either ‘a circus performer or work in I.T.’) COREY LEVITAN
San Diego high-school band Halfblood performs well-received original rock ‘n’ roll. COREY LEVITAN
