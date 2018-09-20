Alphabet Soup: 14 La Jolla organizations guide community life

As a service to readers, La Jolla Light has compiled a guide to the numerous, "alphabet soup" acronyms for La Jolla's 14 organizations that help guide community life.

1) La Jolla Town Council (LJTC)

• Purpose: Having served the residents and businesses of La Jolla for more than 50 years, LJTC is the de facto Chamber of Commerce and Visitor's Bureau for the Village of La Jolla. The group also acts, in an unofficial capacity, as a liaison with the City of San Diego in matters concerning land use planning, beautification, traffic, parks, beaches, crime and other vital concerns.

• Meets: 2nd Thursdays, 5:30 p.m. at La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Prospect St.

• Chair/President: Ann Kerr Bache

• Contact: 1150 Silverado, Suite 212, lajollatowncouncil.org, (858) 454-1444

2) La Jolla Community Planning Association (LJCPA)

• Purpose: The community advisory group is charged with making recommendations to the City Council, Planning Commission, city staff and other governmental agencies on land use matters, specifically concerning the preparation of, adoption of, implementation of, or amendment to, the city's General Plan or a land-use plan when it relates to the La Jolla Community Plan boundaries. The LJCPA also advises on other land use matters as requested by the city or other governmental agency. In reviewing individual development projects, the LJCPA shall focus such review on conformance with the adopted Community Plan and/or the General Plan.

• Meets: 1st Thursdays, 6 p.m. at La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Prospect St.

• Chair/President: Bob Steck

• Contact: info@lajollacpa.org, lajollacpa.org

3) Bird Rock Community Council (BRCC)

• Purpose: To engage in all activities that enhance the growth and improvement of Bird Rock as a vibrant and diverse neighborhood including: administering the Bird Rock Maintenance Assessment District (MAD), maintaining roundabouts, improving cultural, charitable and community service activities, improving the quality of life and economic well-being of local residents, promoting business improvement, promoting a safe village atmosphere and honoring and preserving Bird Rock's history.

• Meets: 1st Tuesdays, 6 p.m. at local restaurants, the Masonic Lodge or Bird Rock Elementary School

• Chair/President: John Newsam

• Contact: info@birdrockcc.org, birdrockcc.org

4) La Jolla Shores Association (LJSA)

• Purpose: With a more than 40-year history, its primary purpose is to address community issues as they relate to the protection and the unique characteristics of the La Jolla Shores area. It strives to represent the interests of the community to other organizations, including local and state government agencies.

• Meets: 2nd Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. at Building T-29, Scripps Institute of Oceanography, 8840 Biological Grade

• Chair/President: Janie Emerson

• Contact: LJSA.org@gmail.com, ljsa.org

5) Development Permit Review Committee (DPR)

• Purpose: Subcommittee of LJCPA which reviews all discretionary permits in La Jolla outside of the La Jolla Shores Planned District, reviewing projects for conformance to the La Jolla Community Plan, makes findings relative to the city of San Diego Land Development Code and submits its recommendations to the LJCPA.

• Meets: 2nd and 3rd Tuesdays, 4 p.m. at La Jolla Rec Center, Room 1, 615 Prospect St.

• Chair/President: Brian Will

• Contact: brian@willandfotsch.com, bit.ly/planningagendas

6) Enhance La Jolla

• Purpose: Responsible for administering the Maintenance Assessment District (MAD) in The Village,

• Meets: Quarterly (or as needed), 4 p.m., La Jolla Library Community Room, 7555 Draper Ave.

• Chair: Ed Witt

• Contact: enhancelajolla.org

7) La Jolla Planned District Ordinance Committee (PDO)

• Purpose: Subcommittee of LJCPA which reviews development applications relating to the La Jolla Planned District Ordinance, ensuring standards are adhered to for colors, building materials, signs, facades, renovations, zoning and parking requirements.

• Meets: 2nd Mondays, 4 p.m. at La Jolla Rec Center, Room 1, 615 Prospect St.

• Chair/President: Deborah Marengo

• Contact: dmarengo@san.rr.com

8) La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee (PRC)

• Purpose: Subcommittee of LJCPA, which reviews projects within the La Jolla Shores Planned District, forwarding recommendations to the LJCPA for ratification or denial before being sent to the city for final approval.

• Meets: Third Mondays, 4 p.m. at La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Prospect St.

• Chair/President: Dave Gordon

• Contact: dgord@aol.com

9) La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board (T&T)

• Purpose: A joint committee with members from LJCPA, LJTC, LJSA, LJVMA and BRCC that considers all proposals affecting La Jolla's streets including striping, stop signs, traffic calming and parking curb colors, valet service, time limits, etc. Also hears special events requiring traffic control, or that affect on-street parking.

• Meets: 3rd Wednesdays, 4 p.m. at La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Prospect St.

• Chair/President: Dave Abrams

• Contact: manana@san.rr.com

10) La Jolla Parks & Beaches, Inc. (LJP&B)

• Purpose: Detached from La Jolla Town Council in July 2011 to become a non-profit in order to continue to advise the city on coastal parks and beaches issues and oversee fundraising and implementation of park and shoreline beautification projects.

• Meets: 4th Mondays, 4 p.m. at La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Prospect St.

• Chair/President: Ann Dynes