Breaking News: San Diego City Council unanimously approves Hillel Center project for La Jolla

After more than two hours of debate and public testimony, the Glickman Hillel Center for Jewish Life was unanimously approved in City Council chambers downtown on Oct. 3.

District 1 City Council member Barbara Bry made the motion to support staff recommendations to approve the public right-of-way vacation associated with the construction of the facility. The vote was taken beyond La Jolla Light deadline, but additional information (including responses from both sides) will be published in a future La Jolla Light issue.

Bry added two provisions to staff recommendations with her motion: one to prohibit future expansion of the Hillel facility and the other to form an advisory committee to address noise, traffic and parking (to expire within five years with an option to extend).

The Hillel Center project, which would serve students of the nearby UC San Diego, would construct a three-building, 6,479 square-foot religious facility at 9009 La Jolla Scenic Drive North at La Jolla Village Drive. The center will offer religious programming for Jewish holidays and festivals, programs relating to Israel as the Jewish homeland and provide community service opportunities.

Those in favor spoke personally about the impact Hillel has had on their lives, including current UC San Diego Hillel executive director Rabbi David Singer, who said he “became a rabbi because of Hillel.” Proponents further argued the facility would serve as a visual, acoustical and physical barrier between the University and the neighborhood.

Those in opposition stated their concerns with what they referred to as a “student center” near residential neighborhoods, and associated noise, traffic and parking. The project has been voted against at the local community advisory group level, including the La Jolla Community Planning Association and La Jolla Shores Association, for several years.

Bry, being the Council representative from La Jolla, said she sees both sides of the situation, including neighborhood concerns that Hillel is perceived as a student center. However, she said, “Hillel is clearly a religious organization and meets planning and zoning standards,” she said.

UC San Diego’s Hillel currently operates out of a house near the planned site, and will continue to do so until the new facility is built. At that time, meetings held at Hillel would move to the new site. Expected attendance would cap at 100 per day, and no more than 250 during special events and holidays.

In Council Chambers, many members stated their support of the project.

For example, District 7 Council member Scott Sherman said, “A lot of people have put a lot of time in this. At the end of the day, the applicant has met the requirements the City has asked of them. I know we’re all afraid of change … but at the end of the day, we don’t institute change with the intent of screwing it up. We implement change to make it a better place. I think Hillel will make the community a better place.”

With his sentiment echoed by other Council members, the vote was taken. Following the display of the unanimous vote, applause rang out in Council Chambers.