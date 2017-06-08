Car 'thrown' over La Jolla cliff lands on empty beach below

An unoccupied car was pushed off a cliff in La Jolla and fell 100 to 200 feet, landing on the beach below. San Diego Police believe the incident was deliberate. “This morning (Thursday, June 8) at 7:36 a.m., a man was walking by the intersection of Torrey Pines Road and Coast Walk when he noticed a vehicle on its roof at the bottom of a cliff,” Communications Officer Billy Hernandez told La Jolla Light.

The incident happened between the popular tourist spot of La Jolla Cove and La Jolla Shores Beach, in the area known as The Caves. The beach where the car landed, was empty at the time, and has no pedestrian access.

The vehicle was empty, and the license plates had been removed. Lifeguards used a heavy crane to tow the car out. “The vehicle was recovered and (we) have not been able to locate the owner,” Hernandez added.

The Light will update this report as new information emerges.