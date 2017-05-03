La Jolla Shores permitters OK home rebuild project

A project to demolish an existing 4,453-square-foot house and construct a new 8,697-square-foot single-family residence in its place at 2326 Calle Chiquita in La Jolla Shores received approval on first review by the La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee (PRC) during its April 25 meeting at La Jolla Rec Center.

The next day, the La Jolla Shores Planned District Advisory Board OK’d the project 4-0-0.

The house, situated on a 0.75-acre lot, has a Floor Area Ratio (FAR) of 0.27, which according to project architect Laura Conboy, is about the average for the single-family residences within 300 feet. The structure also features a 4,628-square-foot basement, outdoor decks, a 50-foot turnaround, outdoor play area and a pool.

The proposed west side setback is the smallest in the project, with 10 to 15 feet of separation from the pool to the next-door neighbor’s home. For PRC trustee Janie Emerson, that was unsettling. “My concern is that with a lot and a house of this size, you should not be on top of your neighbor because you have plenty of room,” she said.

Conboy pointed out that the property line to the west sits on a slope common to another neighbor. “It’s a shared problem because the property lines cut through the slope, and just fixing our side can’t guarantee that nothing will ever happen, so the neighborly thing seemed to be, ‘Let’s fix the slope and make it stable,’ ” she said.

PRC trustee Angie Preisendorfer, who lives nearby, said she spoke with the property’s west neighbor, who said she was content with the applicant fixing the slope with grading and a retaining wall.

La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee member Janie Emerson (striped shirt, center right) comments on the 2326 Calle Chiquita project at the April 25 meeting.

The two-story residence will sit just below the 30-foot height limit in many of its points, but Conboy assured the board that the design had been done in collaboration with the only neighbor whose view could be affected, Dr. Clark, who was present at the meeting. “We have lived in the Montoro community since 1979. We overlook our neighbor and they went out of their way to make sure we keep our view. My wife is totally happy with this, so I’m totally happy with this,” he said.

Storm drainage within the property will be achieved through bio-filtration basins. “The City is requiring us to do the maximum we can (in terms of drainage), so not only will we have to filter the water, we have to slow it down,” Conboy explained, “We created a series of bio-filtration basins, we have them as a series of tiers by the driveway.”

As for the soils, she related, the property sits on the Scripps Formation, made up of mostly natural sandstone. The geological report indicated a “slight water seepage,” probably from the underground river that has damaged many homes in the area, but Conboy assured trustees it was too deep to cause a problem.

Trustee Matt Edwards said, “Compared to other stuff we’ve seen, this project is beautiful!” A motion to approve it in first review passed 5-3-0.

Calle del Cielo subdivision

A second information-only presentation about an eight-lot subdivision on a 4.45-acre site at 8082 Calle del Cielo in La Jolla Shores, occupied the rest of the meeting.

Architect Paul Benton elaborated on some of the concerns discussed at the previous presentation, such as the fence that would separate the neighborhood from the public street. He clarified that, contrary to what he stated previously, there is street parking in the plans for the cul-de-sac and he hadn’t made a decision about the gate, which seemed to be the preferred option for many neighbors.

PRC Chair Dave Gordon said, “As a citizen, I’d rather not have a fence there, and I don’t think people will park there if it’s noted as a ‘private drive.’ ”

The discussion continued on the length of the setbacks of the properties inside the subdivision and with the adjacent properties. Benton said there conversations about giving more space to the southeast neighbor were underway. The applicant will return with a formal project presentation at a future meeting.

—PRC next meets 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 23 at La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. bit.ly/LaJollaAgendas