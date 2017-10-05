Bry helps kick off ‘1,000 Books Before Kindergarten’ program at La Jolla Library

District 1 City Council member Barbara Bry was the guest of honor at La Jolla Library’s storytime Oct. 2 to launch the “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” literacy program. She read, and acted out, “Can You Make a Scary Face?” by Jan Thomas, to a few dozen young readers and their guardians.

On Monday morning, during synchronized story times at all 36 San Diego branch libraries, the book was read by various City Council members and other City officials to launch the literacy program.

“Experiencing books at a very young age opens up so many opportunities for children — opportunities that pay off well into adulthood,” said San Diego Public Library director Misty Jones.

“By adding the ‘1,000 Books Before Kindergarten’ early literacy program at our library locations, we’re giving parents a clear path to follow to develop literacy skills in their children before they begin school.”

Ashley Mackin District 1 City Council member Barbara Bry (in blue dress) warms up the crowd for storytime, with a little help from La Jolla Library youth services manager Angie Stava, Oct. 2. District 1 City Council member Barbara Bry (in blue dress) warms up the crowd for storytime, with a little help from La Jolla Library youth services manager Angie Stava, Oct. 2. (Ashley Mackin)

Those interested in signing up can earn prizes along their reading journey. Registration is open at sandiegolibrary.org

It works this way: Any time your child reads a book (or you read a book to them), you mark it in a log, on paper or online. Thankfully, reading a beloved classic more than once counts each time you read it.

If you read “I Love Trucks!” four times, log that as four books.

Simply for registering, participants get a bookmark. After the first 25 books, participants receive a lanyard with a library card holder.

For every 100 books, participants get a “smart stripe” badge to hang on their lanyard. After reading the full 1,000 books, readers get a certificate of completion.

According to the National Educational Association, 26 percent of children who were read to three to four times a week by a family member recognized all the letters of the alphabet and are more prepared for kindergarten.

— The La Jolla Library is at 7555 Draper Ave. Hours are 12:30-5 p.m. Sunday; 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday; 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org