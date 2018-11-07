Brooks Brothers moving to former Burns Drugs space in La Jolla

Next month, Brooks Brothers clothiers, which has already vacated its 14,000-square-foot space at 1055 Wall St., will move into the former Burns Drugs storefront at 7824 Girard Ave., currently being renovated. The opening date has not been set, but management expects it to be sometime in early December.

Mike Carter, Brooks Brothers regional vice-president told La Jolla Light via e-mail: “We are excited for the opening of our new Brooks Brothers on Girard Avenue, and looking forward to continuing to serve the La Jolla community in our beautiful new space. Our guests can expect the same exceptional personal service, as well as a complete selection of our timeless classics and seasonal collections for men, women and children.”

Brooks Brothers is the oldest men’s clothier in the United States and is headquartered on Madison Avenue in Manhattan, according to its website. Founded in 1818 as a family business, the privately owned company is owned by the Italian billionaire Claudio Del Vecchio.

The Burns Drugs space, built in 1931, has been vacant and under construction since it closed in May 2014 after 62 years as a Village mainstay. Paul Benton, of La Jolla-based Alcorn & Benton Architects, designed the renovated building. The building’s owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, had the property redesigned to house retail tenants on the ground floor and two residential units on the second story.

The original plan was to renovate the space to accommodate two ground-floor tenants, however, Brooks Brothers will account for the entire street level with 4,591 square feet of commercial space. The top-floor units will be a one-bedroom 1,222-square-foot apartment, and a two-bedroom 1,531-square-foot single-family residence. A garage in the rear of the building will be constructed to add two parking spaces.

More Girard Avenue business

Across the street, at 7851 Girard Ave., the building that formerly housed The Gap was divided into two spaces. Soha Living, a Hawaiian-themed décor and home goods retailer, opened in September. A lease was just signed to have high-end Danish electronics firm, Bang and Olufsen, occupy the other half. According to its website, Bang and Olufsen manufactures speakers, headphones, earphones, accessories and more.