Breeders’ Cup horse sculptures trot into La Jolla

Two life-size fiberglass horse sculptures arrived in La Jolla last week to promote the Breeders’ Cup thoroughbred horse races coming to the track at Del Mar, Nov. 3-4.

The “War Howler” horse sculpture, created by Erik Skoldberg, was installed in front of Union Bank at Girard Avenue and Silverado Street 11 a.m. Friday, July 21. The “Triton’s Steed” sculpture by artist Chase Martin has been exhibited in front of Birch Aquarium (2300 Expedition Way) since Tuesday, June 25. The pieces will remain on display until the November races.

The sculptures are part of a series and are for sale, however, many of them have already been purchased. Learn more at breederscupfestival.com/artofthehorse