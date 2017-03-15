La Jolla art crawl proposed for Breeders’ Cup event

Various La Jolla organizations are partnering with Del Mar Thoroughbred Club (DMTC) to spread the economic impact the Breeders’ Cup will have on the region when it comes to the Del Mar racetrack, Nov. 3-4. DMTC vice president Craig Dado gave a presentation on the topic at the March 9 La Jolla Town Council (LJTC) meeting.

Dado described the Breeders’ Cup event as “the Olympics of horse-racing,” because “there are a lot of different events: for male horses, female horses, long races, short races, on dirt, on grass … and it’s also an international event. Horses are flying in from all over the world.”

He reported that an art crawl starting 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 in La Jolla is in the works.

Town Council president Ann Kerr Bache added, “You check in every gallery and there’s a little gift or something, plus the restaurants would team with the galleries for appetizers and wine.”

Other projects include a gala dinner at a big hotel in La Jolla to honor Dick Enberg, who broadcast the first seven editions of the Breeders’ Cup, and the installation of a life-size horse sculpture somewhere in La Jolla. The project, called “The Art of the Horse,” will replicate the Breeders’ Cup trophy on 20, six-foot-tall sculptures that will be set down throughout San Diego.

Del Mar Thoroughbred Club vice president Craig Dado makes a presentation about events that could bring Breeders' Cup guests to La Jolla. María José Durán

“We’re going to have them painted by local artists as well,” Dado explained. “You’re going to start seeing them in July and they’ll be up through November, and then we’re going to auction them off at various events.”

Kerr Bache interjected, “So we’re looking for a place to put the horse ... we’re thinking in front of one of the art galleries.”

A food event at Birch Aquarium and a golf tournament at Torrey Pines Golf Course complete the list of projects shared by racetrack officials.

Dado said that the last economic impact reported from the Breeders’ Cup called for a $65 million economic investment in the region where it was held. “We think we’re going to blow right through that and we’re going to hit $100 million,” he explained, adding that the guests for this race are quite affluent and usually spend large amounts of money in and around the event.

New La Jolla Town Council trustee Gale Forbes (left) is sworn in by president Ann Kerr Bache. María José Durán

In other Town Council news:

Fire-safe homes: San Diego Fire Department battalion chief Grace Yamame reminded all to make sure their landscaping is fireproof. “We got a ton of rain, and we might get a little bit more. You probably saw a lot of grass is growing, those are really light fuels, they will burn easily once we get some more hot weather,” she said.

She said homeowners should maintain “defensible space,” where combustible vegetation is cleared in a 100-foot radius from any structure, but not cross property lines to comply. “You may plant fire-resistant, irrigated landscaping in the first 50 feet of the 100 feet from your structure,” reads the website sandiegocounty.gov/pds/fire_resistant.html, where more details can be found. Fire-resistant plants are those that grow close to the ground; have a low sap or resin content; grow without accumulating dead branches, needles or leaves; are easily maintained and pruned; and are drought-tolerant.

Yamame also suggested homeowners review their stored goods while spring cleaning to make sure no hazardous materials are sitting in a closet.

Election postponed: LJTC unanimously passed a motion to move its board election to June. The vote traditionally happens in the spring, but Kerr Bache reasoned that “all the community groups do elections at this time, and that means it’s more difficult to get people to run.” The change will also affect the group’s fiscal year.

— LJTC next meets 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. lajollatowncouncil.org