New blinking crosswalk, used book sales, no lifeguards for Children's Pool and more La Jolla News Nuggets, June 8

Pearl Street gets blinking crosswalk, street lights repaired

At the La Jolla Community Planning Association meeting, June 1, City Council member Barbara Bry’s field representative gave two reports on street light-related safety.

The first, he said, is that a pedestrian-activated blinking crosswalk has been installed across Pearl Street at Herschel Avenue near La Jolla Elementary School.

The second, is that outed street lights along Girard Avenue and Torrey Pines Road have been repaired.

“Our office has heard a lot about the street lights and City staff has informed us that those (not working) have been repaired. If you see others that are out, please let our office know,” he said. Bry’s office can be reached at (619) 236-6611. barbarabry@sandiego.gov

Three used book sales slated in La Jolla

Browse through hundreds of gently used books and CDs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 10 on the patio of the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. Local author Katherine Porter will be signing her new book, and Sue Whitman will sell art cards and paintings. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

The Jewish Community Center’s annual sale runs June 14-18 to benefit the Astor Judaica Library at 4126 Executive Drive. Shop for first-edition books, Judaic and non-Judaic texts, cookbooks, children’s books, author-autographed books and more. Pre-sale shopping 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, June 14. Clearance sale Sunday, June 18 with everything you can fit into one grocery bag for $10. Hours: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday; 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; closed Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. (858) 362-1141. lfjcc.org

Everyday is savings day at La Jolla Riford Library where The Friends of the Library operate an ongoing used books and music sale during library hours: 12:30-5 p.m. Sunday; 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday; 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Proceeds benefit the library at 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657.

Fitness & Beauty Expo scheduled for June 10

Local fitness and beauty experts will host an expo from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10 on the courtyard of The Gaines Building (across the street from Vons) at 7590 Fay Ave. Find product samples and complimentary services as one learns what area businesses have to offer. Free. (858) 736-4056.

Shores beach cleanup planned for Saturday

The Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians, San Diego Coastkeeper and radio station KGB will host a beach cleanup 9-11 a.m., Saturday, June 10 at La Jolla Shores Beach. Volunteers will be provided tools and materials to pick up trash, and will receive prizes for their service.

Cancer survivors’ celebrations coming to Scripps Health

Scripps Health will host the first of two, free celebrations for local cancer survivors, families, friends and the community, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 11 at Scripps Green Hospital, 10666 North Torrey Pines Road. Special to the June 11 celebration is a ballroom dance performance with a cancer physician and her cancer survivor patient.

The events are part of Scripps’ 26th annual observance of National Cancer Survivors Day. The second event is 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, June 19 at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Schaetzel Center, Great Hall, 9888 Genesee Ave. Register by June 16: 1 (800) 727-4777.

Woman’s Club to host Open House and ribbon-cutting, June 12

To welcome new and prospective members, La Jolla Woman’s Club will host an open house, 5 p.m. Monday, June 12 at 7791 Draper Ave. Guests can meet other Club members and learn about events and activities.

There will also be a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the completion of an arbor-repair project. For the last two years, the Woman’s Club has been working with the City to get the weathered beams in their pergola replaced. The beams were not a safety threat, but because they are the original beams from over 100 years ago, they were due for a replacement. The City process took longer than they expected, so now that the project is finished, Club members want to celebrate. lajollawomansclub.org

Next Enhance La Jolla meeting is June 13

The Board of Directors of Enhance La Jolla will meet 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 13 in the La Jolla Riford Library Community Room, 7555 Draper Ave. The meeting is open the public and the agenda is posted online at enhancelajolla.org, where you can also find information about Enhance La Jolla and the La Jolla Maintenance Assessment District.

Chef Dinner raises scholarship funds

The Shores Restaurant was the site of the Chef Celebration Dinner, May 31, which featured four courses of signature dishes from several local, award-winning chefs (pictured). The annual event is a collaborative effort by the chefs who donate their talent, time and energy to raise money for a non-profit culinary scholarship program. Patrons paid $65 per person to attend the event.

MCASD begins expansion project construction

A protective wall has been erected around the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego at 700 Prospect St., signaling the beginning of a three-year construction remodeling project. When it’s finished, the La Jolla campus’ space will quadruple to 40,000 square feet.

According to press material: “New construction on two levels will form a fluid sequence of galleries that offer a wide range of volume and character, from soaring ceiling heights to intimate niches. Terrazzo floors will establish continuity with the existing building.

“A lattice ceiling structure will incorporate skylights, providing diffused lighting, and vertical windows will welcome the site’s distinct natural light and coastal views into the Museum. A large, flexible multipurpose gallery on the lower level will provide capacity for public programs, artist talks, performance art, music, and other immersive educational activities.”

MCASD is scheduled to reopen in 2020. Learn more at mcasd.org

Surfers sought for Light feature series

Wave-seekers of all kinds are wanted for a summer La Jolla Light special on local surfers. Did you start surfing later in your life? Do you know every inch of the WindanSea reef? Are you trying to learn how to stand up on your Wavestorm? Do you combine your passion for surfing and neuroscience? Do you have an awesome surfing story you always tell? We want to hear from you! Please contact reporter María José Durán by e-mail at mduran@lajollalight.com or call (858) 875-5951.

Children’s Pool extra lifeguard petition didn’t make the budget