La Jolla's Black Pioneers. Part 1: The brief rise of the town’s African-American community

Editor’s Note: Each issue in February will contain a story from this four-part series on the life and times of those African-Americans who made La Jolla their home in the Village’s early days. We hope you find it as interesting and informative as we did bringing it to you.

There was a time when an African-American community worked, lived, owned property and managed businesses in La Jolla. They represented, at one point in the 1950s, 10 percent of the Village population.

That community, comprised chiefly of domestic workers, eventually disbanded, but the generation born and raised in La Jolla who called this land “home,” didn’t want to forget their experiences. And that’s how the book “La Jolla, California Black Pioneers and Pioneer Descendants 1880-1974” was created.

Lorenza Pace, one of the authors, was born in 1934 at the house on Draper Street where she lived for the first quarter of her life. She said the book’s inspiration came when a group of former black residents were playing with the idea of organizing an African-American-La Jollans reunion.

“The reunion never happened,” she said, “but if we were going to have a reunion, we had to give people something. I said, ‘We should have a booklet about where we lived,’ and they thought it was a good idea. And this thing grew on its own, like a baby!”

Lorenza Pace, 84, stands in front of Prince Chapel by the Sea in La Jolla, which she still attends every Sunday. María José Durán

The first edition of “La Jolla, California Black Pioneers” was published in 2010. Now in its fifth edition, the authors are working on a sixth. “And then we are through,” Pace said.

Each of the five contributors chose a significant period in the history of African-Americans in La Jolla to write about. Pace told the story of the town’s early black settlers up until 1930. African-Americans were first drawn to La Jolla as domestic employees in the last years of the 18th century, she writes.

An excerpt from a document researched by Barbara Waters in 1981 titled “A Unique Black Community: La Jolla, California 1920-1940” supports the claim: “As in other California cities, blacks were attracted to La Jolla because of its abundance of jobs in the domestic services. Though blacks do not show up in the 1900 Census in the La Jolla community, there is mention of an ‘aged colored porter at the Manitou Hotel’ in a letter by Miss Ellen Browning Scripps, in 1899.”

Cristin McVey, author of “Traces of Black San Diego,” theorizes that La Jolla founders, who imagined the future of the community as “an exclusive enclave for prosperous beachcombers,” welcomed lower-class workers to ensure its economic independence. “The town founders were wise enough to understand that the success of this charming beach community depended upon the availability of a steady supply of service workers who could cater to the needs of the town’s affluent residents and tourists,” she wrote.

Pace agreed with the idea that the first African-American settlers were drawn to La Jolla to work for wealthy families.

Thomas DeBose

The book begins with the story of Thomas Debose, an African-American born during the time of slavery who was the first black person to buy land in La Jolla, according to all accounts. It was 1904 when DeBose purchased two lots on the corner of what was then Thompson Avenue and Draper Avenue.

Ed Coleman and his neighbor John Townsend in 1926 with the trucks Coleman used to move cottages around La Jolla. Courtesy of Lorenza Pace

“There was a City stable right close to where the La Jolla Riford Library is right now. The horses pooped all over the street, and it was noisy. Frank Botsford, who first developed La Jolla Park subdivision, put a sign up where he said that he had lots available. Since white people didn’t want to live there, he offered them to whomever would buy them, and that’s how the blacks got property on Draper Avenue, Eads Avenue, Silver Street and Cuvier Street.”

In Waters’ research, the same four streets are mentioned as the place where black people settled. “I have found no reference to restrictive covenants that would limit the occupancy of blacks (…) on the north side of Pearl Street,” she writes. “In repeated interviews, I’ve been told, ‘You could buy anywhere in the 1920s and ’30s … later things got tight.’ Mrs. Ethel Cool remembered, ‘Everybody else was living there, so we just settled there, too.’ ”

For Pace, the restrictions on African-Americans choosing where to live were economical. “These people were working for 50 cents an hour. They couldn’t have bought anything, anywhere,” she said.

Henrietta VanHorn-DeBose

The first African-American female to settle in La Jolla was Henrietta VanHorn, who came from New York to serve a wealthy family. “She was really something!” Pace said.

VanHorn married DeBose upon the death of his first wife, becoming VanHorn-DeBose, and bought and sold property, ending up owning a large portion of Draper Avenue and a hand-laundry business. “Henrietta made (DeBose’s five children) sign a document that they had nothing to do with the property, so she ended up with all his property,” Pace explained.

In Wendy Standard’s essay for San Diego State University, “Ebony on the Seashore: Blacks in La Jolla, 1925-1950”, she collected various obituaries of the time, including VanHorn-DeBose’s. It reads: “Henrietta DeBose was a well-respected woman who owned a great deal of property in La Jolla, many years a local resident, she had many friends here. She was a woman of fine character and excellent influence on the lives with which she came in contact.”

The Tanner Family

According to McVey’s research, the only other African-American family besides VanHorn-DeBose to live on Girard Avenue were Isaac and Julia Tanner. “The same year that Thomas DeBose bought his home La Jolla, Isaac Tanner, a barber at J. E. Johnson on Fifth Avenue in downtown San Diego, and his wife Julia Tanner, also a hairdresser, set up shop in the seaside town,” she stated.

Pace added, “The two of them had good business because they did black and white hair.”

Pace had a goal during her years spent digging up old documents and interviewing other black pioneers: “When we started talking about what happened in La Jolla, I knew I had to write about my grandfather, Ed Coleman, because he was big in La Jolla, and he did so much.”

Ed Coleman

The house on Draper Avenue where Ed Coleman lived most of his life was designated “historical” by the San Diego Historical Resources Board in September 2016. He first moved to La Jolla in 1917, his granddaughter calculates, and lived there the rest of his life, working as a gardener, a janitor and a realtor.

One of Ed Coleman's businesses was moving cottages around when people wanted to build up their properties. Courtesy of La Jolla Historical Society

Among other enterprises, Pace explained, Coleman made a business of moving cottages from where they weren’t needed anymore into the “Black Quarters,” as they were known, for other African-Americans to buy or rent. “Wherever somebody was trying to build in the early 1920s, like the La Valencia Hotel, he moved those cottages from up there onto the Draper empty lots. A lot of the cottages on Draper Avenue were really ugly, and people did what they could to fix them up,” she explained.