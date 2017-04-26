As the Memorial Day deadline for the completion of the Avenida de la Playa stormwater project approaches, crews have reached the beach side in La Jolla Shores. In January 2016, only a few months after construction was originally deemed complete, a sinkhole appeared close to the beach when a culvert box exploded during an El Niño storm event. Earlier this year, construction resumed to fix the stormwater drain. City of San Diego public information officer Alec Phillipp told La Jolla Light construction will be completed by May 29, “assuming the weather cooperates.”
May 29 deadline nears on Avenida de la Playa project in La Jolla Shores
Copyright © 2017, La Jolla Light