Airport Authority launches app to report airplane noise

The San Diego Airport Authority has launched a new mobile app as a platform for submitting aircraft noise complaints. The app joins the Airport Authority’s existing WebTrak system and phone-in options.

The Airport Authority scheduled several workshops across San Diego in early September to explain the new system and provide one-on-one tutorials, including one at the La Jolla Library the early afternoon of Sept. 6. The next workshop is 2 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Golden Hill Recreation Center, 2600 Golf Course Drive.

“We recognized there was a gap between a convenient, easy-to-use tool for the public to submit aircraft noise complaints, and our ability to obtain the accurate data we need from the public to help influence change with our industry stakeholders,” said Airport Authority vice-president of development Dennis Probst in a press release. “This system upgrade and app incorporate state-of-the-art software and equipment to provide that solution with a few simple clicks.”

There are installation options for Android and Apple devices. Users are recommended to create a profile using an e-mail address and password, and save their information via the “remember my details” option for faster reporting options. However, the creation of a profile is not required to submit a complaint.

To install the app, visit viewpoint-app.emsbk.com/san4

The new app is another way to report noise, along with the airport’s existing WebTrak system, which allows users to submit a complaint to the airport directly from the website.

In using the WebTrak system, users are provided a map with all active flights at the moment, and can click on the plane icon closest to their location. There is a thought bubble icon through which complainers can report the plane for being too close, too loud, or past curfew.

To access WebTrak, visit webtrak.emsbk.com/san

Alternatively, those who wish to file a complaint may call (619) 400-2799 and leave a message with the details of the complaint.

Those who cannot attend the Sept. 18 workshop may schedule a meeting in the Airport Authority offices by calling (619) 400-2660. For more information, visit san.org/airport-noise

Note: There is also the “airport button” created by La Jolla resident Chris McCann that launched in June 2017, but it is not associated with the San Diego Airport. It can be accessed at airnoise.io

Getting to this point

La Jollans have been seeking productive ways to report airplane noise since complaints started coming in starting in October 2016.

At that time, Airport Noise Authority Committee (ANAC) maintained there were no changes in flight paths that would cause the increase in noise, but offered the WebTrak system and an e-mail address to log complaints.

By February 2017, La Jollans had lodged more complaints than residents of Point Loma.

That same month, the FAA announced it would be implementing the Metroplex system, which could theoretically decrease the noise. In March, the new flight paths went into effect and the FAA reported the projected annual savings would be $7.8 million in fuel costs, 2.7 million gallons of fuel, and 23.3 thousand metric tons of carbon.

As complaints persisted, ANAC conducted a study as to the possible source of the increase.

In October 2017, ANAC announced the study found La Jolla faces unique noise exposure from the skies due to its topography, a “low ambient score” and the double-whammy of passenger planes in the morning and at night and military planes during the day.