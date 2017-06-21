OUR READERS WRITE: Letters from June 22 issue of La Jolla Light: Community needs to respond to homeless issue

I’d like to thank Bill Smith for his clearheaded letter in last week’s issue regarding the homeless people who behave unlawfully and the ridiculous lack of protection, or seemingly any attempt on behalf of the police to discourage these behaviors. No doubt he will get blow back from folks who think it’s unkind to even broach the topic, but most of us are in agreement, and we’re sick and tired of feeling threatened. I grew up in New York City in the 1970s, so I don’t have an idealistic, unrealistic view of what is reasonably tolerable!

Although we need to be tolerant of folks who are down on their luck, or simply choose to live on the streets but obey the laws and don’t create a public hazard, our downtown business district is being destroyed by a growing homeless population that is aggressive and belligerent.

What? you say. Isn’t this inevitable in an affluent coastal community with lovely weather? In that case, I invite you to visit Encinitas and compare their homeless crisis to ours. Do homeless people choose not to live there, or does Encinitas, as an independent entity, simply enforce laws to protect their community?

If you want to see where indulging this will land us, take a drive up to lovely Santa Monica. Then try to sit on a park bench or use their library or shop at the farmers market on the Promenade without being accosted, hassled and screamed at.

A couple of months ago, while walking on Girard Avenue, I noticed a ranting homeless woman (no doubt many of you know who she is) dragging a heaving bag of trash up the street. She obviously spent some time fishing trash out of cans and jamming it into this bag. She then waited for the unsuspecting worker at Fruititude to open the gate. As soon as the gate was up, she screamed at this young lady while upending the trash in front of the cafe. This was a clearly thought-out, disgusting and malicious act. I encouraged the worker to report the incident to the police and gave her my name as a witness. Yet, who do I see screaming at folks every single day since that incident?

There’s an unfortunate soul who has taken refuge on the side steps of the Atheneum Music & Arts Library on Girard Ave. I see him almost every morning, prone and covered with cardboard, urine steaming down from where he sleeps and open containers of alcohol strewn about his feet. How is this OK?

Taxpayers DO deserve a proactive police department! The City of San Diego can’t seem to prioritize and allocate taxes where they’re needed! This is a quality-of-life AND a safety issue!

Have you noticed how the geniuses at City Hall are funneling taxpayer dollars into tearing up existing handicap ramps and replacing them with new and improved ramps with a bumpy yellow metal grid? How about FIRST installing ramps where there they don’t exist and then allocating money to improve the old ramps? This is simply the latest in a string of head-scratching missteps, such as the drawn-out street work in La Jolla Shores and the multimillion, years-in-the-making lifeguard station at The Cove.

Let’s do something as a community and say enough is enough!

Tolerance needed in regard to homeless issue

This letter comes in response to the unjustified complaints about homeless people in La Jolla, referred to as “panhandlers.” I have one short, but important, comment to make: “Do unto others as you would have others do unto you” — a command based on the words of Jesus in the Sermon on the Mount.

The question needs to be asked: When will UCSD expansion end?

The recent article in the La Jolla Light about the threatened loss of our famed Torrey Pines Gliderport due to UC San Diego growth is very troubling. As a La Jolla native of over 50 years and a resident of La Jolla Shores, I have witnessed firsthand the impact of the UCSD expansion over the years.

As a child, my parents hosted local politicians and dignitaries in our home for meetings regarding imposing a 30-foot height limit so that La Jolla did not become Miami Beach with highrises blocking the coastal views in the beautiful amphitheater we call La Jolla. One meeting, in January, 1966, was attended by Justice Willam O. Douglas of the U.S. Supreme Court, who happened to be visiting our beautiful town, and attended the meeting. I have a letter of thanks written by him in 1966. He wrote “what a grand outlook you have! I hope it is always thus.”

These meetings turned into what is now the 1972 Citizens Initiative that passed by 64 percent, creating the coastal 30-foot height restrictions, and eventually, the California Coastal Commission. This year we celebrate 45 years of the coastal height restrictions, which have maintained views and kept traffic down for nearly half a century.

UCSD, however, was able to carve out exemptions from the 30-foot height limit that have abused the public trust. One of many examples is the highrise that was built at the corner of Scripps Grade, as you turn to take the previously breathtaking look at the coastline and The Cove. Their highrise received Coastal Commission approval because we were told, this coastal view would not be impacted.

The coastal and ocean view, one of the finest in the world, was taken when this building was constructed, despite assurances that this would not occur. Just one more story was greedily built. This has forfeited forever UCSD’s “right” to be trusted by the community.

The UCSD exemption was abused again, in a different manner, when the Viterbi Center was built in the coastal region, this time forever ruining ocean views from the homes in La Jolla Heights. Questions still remain on how a private enterprise of a UCSD professor was able to access the UCSD exemption and build what would not otherwise be allowed?

Another egregious building is across the street on Scripps Grade where a mountain was literally moved, with double-trailer dump trucks removing the mountain for months on end, lining up end to end along La Jolla Shores Drive to carry the mountain away so a highrise could be built in that location. This is the power that UCSD has, the power to move mountains and provide buildings at exorbitant expense to the taxpayer. It is epitome of the union labor and political nexus that runs the State of California.