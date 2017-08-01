OUR READERS WRITE: Letters from the July 27 issue of La Jolla Light: Bicycles are traffic, too 

The letter “Bicyclists must hug the right hand curb” points out the confusion and misunderstanding of this particular law. Motorists, law enforcement officers and even many cyclists often misunderstand or misinterpret this law. First of all, the law uses the word “practicable” not “practical” or the favorite word of many “possible.” These are different words with different meanings.

This law only applies when the cyclist is going slower than the normal speed of traffic AND when none of the exemptions are met. Note that “normal speed” does not mean the cyclists must be going the speed limit and if they aren’t, it doesn’t mean they’re impeding traffic. Motorists need to be as patient as they are when dealing with any other type of traffic. Bicycles are traffic, too.

The letter writer is incorrect in that cyclists “must hug” the curb. The word “must” is strong regulatory language that would imply there are no exceptions, but there are, as the writer listed. Lastly, not a single piece of California Vehicle Code (CVC) 21202 or any other part of the CVC prohibits two-abreast riding. Two-abreast riding in the same lane has both safety advantages for visibility and it makes it easier to pass. Even when a single cyclist is occupying the lane, most passes need to be done with a complete lane change anyway for the cyclist’s safety and to follow the three-foot passing clearance law.

When people are going to quote the laws, they should quote them correctly and not create false interpretations to fit their opinions.

Summer 2018: Another year of Cove Stench

I recently visited Laguna Beach. I was amazed at what a thriving business community it was compared to our La Jolla business community. Their mayor is definitely doing something right!

La Jolla should be as busy and successful as Laguna Beach because it is even more beautiful. Instead, shops open for a number of months, then close up because there are not enough tourists or La Jollans who want to have dinner or shop because it flat out “stinks” (thank you sea lions). PLEASE pay attention to this HUGE problem and do something about it.

Time to donate to 2018 Fourth of July fireworks

To all the residents and visitors that enjoyed the La Jolla Fourth of July fireworks, it’s important to know that your tax dollars are not providing them for your enjoyment. Rather, the La Jolla fireworks are privately funded by generous local residents and businesses.

For 20 years, George’s at The Cove paid for the fireworks to be produced until 2008, at which time George’s needed to get the broader community to carry the financial load. To keep a long history short, it’s only now because of generous local businesses like La Valencia Hotel, La Jolla Cove Hotel & Suites, Duke’s, La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club, George’s at The Cove, Willis Allen, Cisterra Development, Hughes Marino and five local families, writing checks from $3,000 to $5,000, that we are able to pull together the $60,000 needed to produce the fireworks annually.

Just this week, Donovan’s came in with a $5,000 sponsorship to support the 2018 show! If you or your business are interested in supporting the 2018 fireworks show, I would love to hear from you as we need a few more residents and business owners who are passionate about this great annual tradition.

For those of you who aren’t supporting financially, please make sure to frequent the businesses mentioned here and thank the owners and managers for their support of the fireworks, as without them, the fireworks would not be here for your enjoyment.

Some Village trash cans are privately owned

After my inquiry, Johnie Perkins, San Diego deputy director of Environmental Services, called to say that the trash can reported as overflowing in the La Jolla Light recently, is not serviced by his department nor MTS. Environmental Services did a site visit and found the trash can was recently emptied. Perkins thinks it was most likely put there by the property owner of a local business, and that it is most likely emptied by a local business.

He told me that if it is reported again, as overflowing, the City will remove it. He was very helpful. Please provide a follow up in the paper so residents know to report any future problems, and also because the City is not at fault. The City doesn’t own any circular concrete trash receptacles.

Sea lion gate rankles beach access advocate

So the City now plans to lock out our citizens and lock in the sea lions at La Jolla Cove! I won’t be surprised if people object to not letting the sea lions use our park, after all, we’ve let marine mammals take over Children’s Pool and now The Cove beach. What difference is a little patch of grass — especially if you don’t live here and haven’t taught your children to swim, snorkel and just walk along this beautiful shore.

Editor’s Note: To be clear, the gate planned for the staircase on the beach at La Jolla Cove will not be locked, according to Herman Parker, director of San Diego Parks & Recreation Department. The City would close it in the event of a large sea lion haul-out to keep the animals from Scripps Park and surrounding sidewalks.

Speeding in The Village seems to be on the rise

The incidents of speeding cars and motorcycles has escalated, especially on Torrey Pines Road, Girard Avenue, Pearl Street and in the alleys, and yet I’ve only seen a police officer pull a motorist over on Torrey Pines Road (facing east) after they ran a red light.