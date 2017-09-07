OUR READERS WRITE: Letters from Aug. 31 issue: 5-Point Plan could fix La Jolla

Can’t we do better than stained sidewalks and soiled trash cans?

In 2015, we purchased a condominium on Coast Boulevard thinking La Jolla was a well-kept area with a reputation for being upscale. After spending the last two summers here, it’s been a real eye-opener to see the lack of maintenance, much less cleanliness, in a town called “The Jewel.” It’s surprising to watch its deteriorating condition, comparing it to what La Jolla was a few years ago.

The sidewalks are very dirty and the town is loaded with unsightly trash receptacles. As evidence, I’ve included many photos of familiar sights around La Jolla. No wonder there are empty retail spaces in the Village, considering the lack of appeal along the streets! Are there any ideas for addressing this problem? Who could I contact who could actually do something about this “neglect”?

Linda Anderson

Editor’s Note: In November 2016, a Maintenance Assessment District (MAD) was established for The Village to be administered by Enhance La Jolla. This 501 (c)(3) group will receive funds generated through property owner assessments and use them for ongoing efforts to enhance the community, including landscape maintenance, street and sidewalk cleaning, litter and graffiti abatement, and additional trash collection. Enhance La Jolla will be responsible for preparing the annual draft budget, retaining contractors, and overseeing and administering the maintenance services. Property owner assessments will begin being collected in late 2017 and MAD services will begin in January 2018.

Here’s a 5-point plan for ‘fixing’ La Jolla

Our family has been visiting La Jolla for nearly 20 years now. We’ve spent our summers and early falls here, with periodic “off-season” visits. La Jolla has been one of our favorite destinations. Unfortunately, we have observed the continuing and escalating decline of public and residence maintenance. Additionally, the public roads, including those with the highest volume of vehicles, have deteriorated to the point that personal safety is at risk.

Here is a sampling of concerns that we offer to the City Council for consideration:

1) In far too many instances, vehicles are permitted to park right up to the corner of a street, placing drivers who are turning onto a major road, e.g. La Jolla Boulevard, in distress. Side roads near WindanSea that intersect with La Jolla Boulevard have highly obstructed vision when turning onto the boulevard. Visit a street like Kolmar to get an “on the ground” assessment of the danger.

2) Returning to WindanSea, the major ocean-side road, Neptune Place, requires long-needed attention. There are no Speed Limit signs along Neptune, beginning at Palomar Avenue and extending both to the end of Neptune. As a result, far too many cars are being driven at very dangerous speeds. Speed Limit signs and/or Drive Slowly signs are desperately needed on Neptune since it’s a high-density traffic area with narrow roads and plenty of pedestrians.

3) Trash collection in the old downtown, the “high-end” downtown, and Bird Rock needs to be stepped up. Check out the planters filled with trash in front of the closed (for two years) Sushi/Oyster restaurant on the west side of La Jolla Boulevard just as you enter Bird Rock. Each time I pass the restaurant (3-4 times per week), the planters/trash containers are overflowing with garbage.

4) Public and residential landscaping are far too often unsightly and in need of attention. Some homes, even in so called “upscale” areas of La Jolla, display dead and/or overgrown trees and plants, while others seem as if they’ve not received any attention what so ever. Perhaps a City code requiring landscape maintenance and yard clean-up should be considered by the City Council. This has worked very well in other cities.

5) Many of La Jolla’s streets and sidewalks are in dire need of re-paving and re-lining. Also, the curbs in many areas need to be re-painted (red, green, blue, etc.) The red paint on the WindenSea beach-side curb is barely visible.

These observations are offered in the spirit of cooperation, improvement and with an appreciation of budgetary concerns.

Bob Bendotti

Let’s bridge Scenic Drive North and South

I agree completely with Jane Dyson in her letter last week concerning completing the bridge connecting the two Scenics. I’ve been here for 35 years and have been a member of the La Jolla Town Council and have heard the “old timers” say they worked to limit traffic in La Jolla including preventing egress from I-5 south (what an inconvenience). The houses that overlook La Jolla Parkway are so far above the road that a bridge would not block their views. It’s time to do it.

John Beaver

La Jolla’s murals enrich the community

Referring to the letter in last week’s issue about the public art in La Jolla, I would like to forward related comments from California Today and The New York Times:

California has been enjoying something of a public mural boom. Over the last five years, Los Angeles, Santa Monica and Sacramento, among other cities, have each transformed dozens of formerly drab outdoor walls with colorful artworks.

Evan Meyer, the founder of Beautify Earth, a nonprofit that promotes public murals, attributed the movement in part to a growing appreciation for murals as an antidote to blight. Public art, he said, represents a win not just for the artist and the community, but also for the property owner that provides the canvas. “It’s being recognized as something that can drive increased foot traffic,” Meyer said. “Because it’s not just a box anymore. It’s like, ‘Hey, we’re the building with the pelican on it.’ ”

This month, the historic Warner Grand Theater in San Pedro added a playful scene depicting underwater musicians to one of its exterior walls. The artist, Kent Yoshimura, said he was fascinated by the idea that, in contrast to a gallery setting, countless passers-by would encounter the mural. At 111-feet by 55-feet, it can be seen from several blocks away. “There is so much beauty in that open communication and that open relationship that artists can have with the public,” Yoshimura said. “I think it’s just fantastic.”

I have taken The Murals of La Jolla tour offered by The Athenaeum and I think these murals have contributed to our community. It helps to have someone interpret any work of art and I suggest La Jolla Light readers take the tour.