Our Readers Write: La Jollans share their views on neglected roundabouts, a case for the 'City of La Jolla,' Children's Pool construction, plastics in the ocean

Letters to the Editor from the July 26, 2018 issue of La Jolla Light as La Jollans speak out on local issues:

Neglected roundabout needs attention

Please check out this roundabout at Chelsea and Bird Rock avenues. When the roundabouts were first installed, a vehicle plowed over the roundabout, knocking down all four one-way signs. The signs were eventually put back up, but to this day, they are severely bent, lean considerably, and the bolts that attach the signs to the posts are very loose so the signs wobble in the wind. Also to have four large standard one-way signs for this tiny roundabout is a bit of overkill!

I realize the City and La Jolla have much larger fish to fry than this untidy roundabout, but maybe a photo in your newspaper will bring out some volunteers (myself included) to straighten the bent leaning one-way signs, or even better yet, have the City replace them with new smaller versions more appropriate for this size roundabout. I'd be happy to chip in to help pay for the new smaller signs!

James R. Phillips

Joyriders' shouts sour family's visit

My husband and I visited San Diego 24 years ago and loved it. This year, keen to come back, we visited California from our home in Australia with our 11-year-old son. Due to Comic-Con, we ended up in La Jolla.

What a lovely place it is. We had a generally positive experience but, unfortunately, have some negative feedback, too. On each of the three nights we stayed in La Jolla, wanting some wine with dinner and being responsible drivers, we walked to dinner. On two of those evenings, we were hooted at and affronted by not-so-amusing banter shrieked out of car windows by passing drivers. One evening, some drivers laughed as their screams made my son jump, and later, as we sat on the deck of the Wheat and Water restaurant on La Jolla Boulevard, someone else yelled an abuse as they drove by.

How terribly un-amusing, especially when you have a child who suffers with anxiety and who has worked very hard over the last year to overcome this, but is now very upset and scared to walk down the street.

If the people who did this are reading, please rethink your behavior and think about its impact on other people. In fact, please think at all.

Connie Richardson

The case for the 'City of La Jolla'

The idea of La Jolla incorporating into a city is not new and has been discussed many times in the past. The jewel that is La Jolla currently falls under the jurisdiction of the City of San Diego , which is overwhelmed by the task of managing 1.4 million people. In addition, many San Diego City Council members are out of touch with the needs of La Jolla. Therefore, the idea of incorporating the City of La Jolla is now more important than ever.

What most La Jolla residents (or most people for that matter) want is safe, clean, beautiful, low-crime neighborhoods, beaches and parks. They also want a City Council and Mayor that first support and back the taxpaying families, business owners, shops, restaurants, hotels, art galleries, culture and beauty that is La Jolla.

The City of La Jolla would encompass the area within the boundary of the 92037 ZIP code; think small-town city management, like the City of Coronado, Carlsbad or Mayberry — not a large conglomerate of inefficient bureaucracies. The City of La Jolla would have an elected mayor and council (probably part-time) public safety, business development, community development, schools, etc., modeled after any well-managed town of less than 50,000 residents. The City of La Jolla could manage city services such as police, fire, lifeguard, trash pickup, street sweeping and libraries, better than these services are now being performed by the City of San Diego.

Also, the enormous tax revenue generated in La Jolla would stay in La Jolla, directly benefiting the local population and citizenry. Most, if not all, services would be outsourced to private companies that normally do a far better job (faster and less expensively) than many City crews. Remember the City's lucrative Deferred Retirement Option Plan (DROP) program? Is there a pothole that needs filling or a broken, dangerous sidewalk? Then the City of La Jolla would get three bids and hire a private contractor to make the repair in days rather than months ... or years.

The goal of the City of La Jolla charter would be to run city services that answer directly and expeditiously to the La Jolla community. The City of San Diego is not hearing or responsive to the needs, wants and desires of the La Jolla community. The most logical thing is to break away from San Diego, and form the beautiful City of La Jolla. Ellen Browning Scripps would most likely relish the opportunity.

Sunny Jim

Very good article on plastics in the ocean

Thanks for the piece, "Floatsam and Jetsam: San Diego boater fights losing battle against ocean garbage" in the July 19 La Jolla Light issue. It accurately highlights the problem with plastic pollution, not only locally, but globally. As local divers, we are constantly coming across plastic and trash, sometimes 100 feet below the surface off the coast of La Jolla. Many of us try and bring along a mesh bag to put it in before returning to shore.

Clean up begins at home: We must wean ourselves off this addiction to plastic and Styrofoam. Programs such as "I Love a Clean San Diego" help with beachside debris and Project Aware's "Dive Against Debris" empowers divers to help below the surface. It can seem overwhelming, but each of us must do our part, before we become completely engulfed in ocean trash.

Michael Bear, Citizen Science Project Director, Ocean Sanctuaries San Diego

Why work on Children's Pool in the summer?

I am a former long-time resident of La Jolla returning for a visit from Scottsdale. I am finding my jewel a little tarnished with vacant stores, potholes in the roads and dirty sidewalks, but on July 20, I really felt sad when down at the Children's Pool all of the parking spaces were gone and a sign posted said work will be going on there from now until December.