Our Readers Write: La Jollans voice their opinions about overflowing trash, traffic violations, Rec Center needs shade trees, airplane noise, cityhood for La Jolla and more local topics

New ideas for overflowing trash issue in the Village of La Jolla

••• A solution for the trash overflows, which people keep sending the La Jolla Light images of (find one above), is to couple our trash bins with recycling bins. This would raise consciousness about the importance of recycling, while doubling the capacity of bins in The Village to prevent loose trash on the streets. — Ellyn Quiggle

••• New York City is holding a search for a trash can redesign. The contest, which ends Sept. 20, aims to improve on the ubiquitous 1930s, metal mesh design seen on street corners. Designers from around the globe are now vying to create a new vision for the ubiquitous metal mesh cans in the BetterBin competition. Why don't we hold a similar contest to solve La Jolla's trash bin problems? — Susan Weseley

Disorderly driving is observed along the regularly congested La Jolla Parkway (pictured on the right), running parallel to Azure Costa Drive (shown on the left).

La Jolla Parkway traffic violations not enforced

We moved to La Jolla a little over a year ago, to a home off of La Jolla Scenic Drive. While we very much enjoy our neighbors and neighborhood, we have the unfortunate situation of living on a street that commuters use to bypass the traffic on La Jolla Parkway.

There are traffic signs that indicate use of the street for U-turns is prohibited, but this law is clearly not enforced. We look forward to every issue of the La Jolla Light and have found that this paper is an excellent resource for the community.

With this in mind, are you aware of a way to address this issue with the City or with the Police Department, as they are not enforcing clear traffic violations.

Jesse W. Hall

Editor's Note: Last week, the Light received (and printed) photos and letters from other residents with your same concerns. After reaching out to police about the situation, the Light received this response: "What days and times is this occurring? Is this just normal rush hour traffic or is there construction causing this? Police would only be involved in enforcing the traffic laws being broken. You would need to contact the City, as well, to see if traffic engineering could do anything, so I would go through Barbara Bry's office on that." Bry can be reached at (619) 236-6611. barbarabry@sandiego.gov

La Jolla Rec Center needs shade trees

An article in last week's La Jolla Light describing a dying tree planted in 2015 and leaning on the grounds of the La Jolla Recreation Center also mentions a battle to install shade structures over the playground.

It would be great to plant more trees to provide shade, which would be more natural and beneficial in capturing carbon. Sacrificing some concrete and asphalt to plant trees will also cool off the area from all the heat absorbed by these materials and beautify the area.

Jack Resnick

This 'complaint button' allows residents to report aircraft noise through airnoise.io

Voices must unite against aircraft noise

Thank you, La Jolla Light for the excellent article and follow-up about the pocket park at the base of Midway Street in Bird Rock. The contractor at the remodel three houses away has taken over cleaning the park and when the construction is completed the City has agreed to take away the ugly sandbags. This was a great example of the power of the press!

I also thank you for your continued coverage of the aircraft noise problem and now the proposed major expansion of Terminal I. Thanks also to Airport Task Force co-chairs Chris McCann and Tony Stiegler for their tireless work on behalf of our community.

I've written a letter of complaint to the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority (due by Aug. 23) per your latest article on July 19, 2018. I have opened an account at airnoise.io so I could file a complaint on the website any time I hear a loud aircraft or helicopter noise (which happens constantly from dawn to midnight!).

I chose to buy an "airnoise complaint button" (see photo above) which connects through my home wi-fi system. I carry it with me whenever I'm home and click away constantly. Every week, Airnoise (via the website airnoise.io) sends me a report of all of the noisy flights, including flight number, distance and altitude. I note in the article on June 28, 2018 that the Airport Authority has dismissed La Jolla noise complaints as insignificant. I think it's time for us to really fight for our peace and quiet!

I urge everybody in our beach communities in the path of these new lower, closer flight patterns to start filing complaints (how about thousands of complaint buttons going off constantly), join airnoise.io, attend meetings and follow quietskieslajolla.org for updates.

Thanks again to the La Jolla Light for following this problem in great detail. The Light is performing a great community service!

Clem Hoffman

Small Cell infrastructure was installed in front of Torrey Pines Elementary to boost wireless capabilities in the area.

'Small' cell towers have a 'big' impact

Wow. How the media forgets important issues so quickly ... This is in regard to the "Cellular technology" article in the La Jolla Light's Aug. 2 issue. There were many articles about Crown Castle and the City's devious means of silently installing these devices all over La Jolla in 2015 — not only by the Light, but by The San Diego Union-Tribune and several TV stations. Yet, last week's article states: "It is not known if there are other cells in La Jolla."

Crown Castle's word about safety appears to be taken as "gospel." However, recent studies prove that cell phone wireless radiation (microwaves) is in fact injurious, for one, see: bit.ly/2M8jG4I

Crown Castle is famous for claiming that these small cell towers only output the amount of radiation that would be experienced by a baby monitor. I find that these small cells output about the same amount of radiation (at street level) at 50 meters away as the Mt. Soledad towers do at 200 meters.

In addition to the recent studies by the National Toxocology Program and Ramazzini Institute, several others have shown that children under age 18 are at increased risk to cell phone (and WiFi) radiation: bit.ly/kidscellhealth