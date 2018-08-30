Our Readers Write: La Jollans speak out on red-light cameras, banning leaf blowers, trash on sidewalks, airplane noise, seals at Children's Pool and more local topics

Our Readers Write / Opinion / Letters to the Editor:

Letters to the Editor from the Aug. 23 and Aug. 30, 2018 issues of La Jolla Light as La Jollans speak out on local issues:

———

Time to bring back red-light cameras

Has anyone else noticed that motorists are more frequently driving through red lights in La Jolla? Several intersections stand out: La Jolla Parkway at Hidden Valley Road, La Jolla Village Drive at Villa La Jolla Drive, and Villa La Jolla Drive at Nobel. Virtually every time I stop at one of these intersections, at least one car blasts through the red, usually followed by several "me toos."

Red light cameras are proven to limit and discourage such dangerous behavior, especially when coupled to hefty fines. They have been legal in California for more than 20 years, are widely used around the state, supplement the police, and the best part — they pay for themselves.

So why don't we have them here? Well, we did for a long time, from 1999 until 2013, when Mayor Bob Filner decided to take them down. He said it was because many violators were tourists — he didn't want them to have a bad experience when visiting our city. I am sure we all can see the flaw in that logic.

I think it's time to put these cameras up again; they will make our streets safer.

Ted Haas

———

Villagers: Grab a bag for morning trash patrol

My morning walk takes me down Girard Avenue. As I watch for raised cracks in the sidewalks, I take deep breaths and try to get my brain into a peaceful meditative place. Instead, I get upset by all the trash I see along the way. So this morning, I took a large plastic grocery bag and a leather gardening glove and picked up some of the garbage tangled in the dry weeds lining the empty shops with "For Lease" signs in their windows.

It didn't take long and it was good exercise and I'll do it again tomorrow. Since Girard Avenue is a major through-way, I'm sure some of my lady friends saw me and thought "Poor dear, picking up trash, she's finally lost it." But I'm old now and I don't care.

What I do care about is how dirty and neglected our charming Village has become. Locals all talk about it and expect the City to do something, but nothing gets done. So I hope my little story inspires another old lady (or old man) to skip their Zumba class one morning, grab a plastic bag and gardening glove and pick up the paper cups, plastic utensils and take-out containers that line our lovely streets. It takes a Village.

Alicia Quackenbush

———

Seals don't belong at La Jolla Children's Pool

Thank you, thank you Melinda Merryweather for your letter to the editor in the Aug. 16 issue. I absolutely agree that the Children's Pool was dedicated to human beings and not to seals. The Children's Pool was given to the children of La Jolla by Ellen Browning Scripps. My family moved to La Jolla in 1956, when I was still a young child, and I learned how to swim there. It was a beautiful experience. That children of the present and future — and adults, of course — should be deprived of this experience with no justification is disturbing.

Presently, I am editor/owner of Plays International & Europe, a theater magazine produced in Luxembourg and published in Britain. When I come back to La Jolla to visit, I'm always saddened to see how commercial-minded and cynical, people's attitudes are toward the seals' theft of the public beaches intended for humans.

The young lifeguard I questioned about this at the Children's Pool last week admitted to having absolutely no knowledge about the bacterial count of the water there. She told me (with no regard for the potential dangers people might experience by doing so) that children were welcomed to swim among the seals, obviously, she had no sympathy for the history of that body of water.

Humans, children of La Jolla and visitors from far and wide: reclaim your beach!

Dr. Dana Rufolo

———

Accentuate the positive, people!

Though I didn't realize it at the time, I had the good fortune of growing up in La Jolla. My parents still live in the same house and I bring my kids down a few times a year to splash in the waves, enjoy the parks and get a great Bird Rock Coffee Roasters latte.

Reading the comments in the La Jolla Light during my latest visit was disappointing. There are many places just in Southern California with worse noise, worse traffic, and no ocean in sight. Some of them even have La Jolla pricetags!

It got me to thinking maybe I need to spend less time focusing on the unique downsides of the city my kids are growing up in, and more on the good sides. Try to emulate the nostalgia of people who grew up here. I hope the residents of La Jolla can see the town the way I do — it's still a sparkling gem.

Hilary Petrizzo

———

More support for a leaf-blower ban

• I'd like to second Nancy Linke Patton's suggestion in the Aug. 16 La Jolla Light issue that an attempt be made to pass a local ordinance banning leaf-blower machines in La Jolla. Many other cities, such as Laguna Beach and Beverly Hills have done so successfully.

Not only are they sources of unregulated air pollution, but one aspect no one seems to mention is the obnoxious noise they make — especially in neighborhoods where most of the houses on the street have all scheduled their use during the week as part of their landscape maintenance. One is bad enough, but where I live in La Jolla, often several are operating at the same time during the day, and they are a constant and annoying buzzing sound from early in the morning until late in the day — effectively ruining the peaceful ambiance many of us came here to enjoy.

Noise pollution doesn't get as much press as air pollution, but can impact quality of life just as much.

Mike Bear

• Just wanted to add our names to support the views of recent letter-writers regarding the noise and air pollution from leaf-blowers. We're sure there's much that could be done. If not a total ban, then certainly restrictions in use.

Otto and Sharon Steinbronn

• I totally agree with the letter writers about the noise, dust and pollution from leaf-blowers in our neighborhoods. The people I hire for a spring cleanup use a broom and dustbin and I do the same anytime I trim trees and bushes. This takes minimum effort and no more time than a noisy leaf blower. I also use an electric lawn mower that is very quiet to cut my small patch of grass. There is no reason to use a blower other than laziness. Their use should be banned in La Jolla.