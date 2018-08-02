Our Readers Write: La Jollans speak out about crazy drivers and worsening traffic, 'independent' La Jolla, short-term vacation rentals and more local issues

Our Readers Write / Opinion / Letters to the Editor:

Letters to the Editor from the Aug. 2, 2018 issue of La Jolla Light as La Jollans speak out on local issues:

——

Wild, Wild Parkway: Every motorist for himself?

••• I want to share this traffic dilemma in hopes of drawing attention to a potentially dangerous situation. Over the past couple of years, as the traffic along Torrey Pines Road and the La Jolla Parkway corridor has gotten worse and worse, more people have discovered the backroad to take down Azure Coast Drive. When the traffic light was installed by the new Ziana condominiums, it only compounded the issue and had traffic backed up even more.

Now, people try to avoid the traffic on La Jolla Parkway by using this back road. When it gets clogged up by the Ziana complex, people get impatient and start driving over the center divider and sometimes form two lanes on the wrong side of the road (See picture above).

Not only were we stopped here for 20 minutes right in front of our house (after almost getting in a head-on collision), but if an ambulance or firetruck tried to leave the fire station, it would not be able to get out.

This is happening more frequently now and it's just a matter of time before someone gets in a serious accident or someone can't get help because a firetruck and/or ambulance is trapped.

My neighbors and I would love for you to post something in the paper to help draw attention to this.

Dave Hood

••• I assume that when the City was distributing traffic lights, all the dumb ones were given to La Jolla.

Usually, I leave for work very early in the morning, and no matter how early and even when there is no traffic, the lights turn red (and often the pedestrian lights turn green for nobody). Not to mention there are some useless "No turn on red" signs where there are no blind spots for oncoming traffic.

And as a tip to our finest, please send an officer somewhere in La Jolla Scenic Drive North to catch those whose time is more valuable than the rest of us, and who drive from La Jolla Parkway, make an illegal U-turn then force their way back onto the Parkway, or worse yet, make a left turn onto Hidden Valley Road.

Amir

———

More support for an independent La Jolla

Exactly one year ago, I composed the following letter to the editor. Feeling hopeless, I never bothered submitting it. However, since then, things have only gotten worse. So after reading the recent comments from Melinda Merryweather and Sunny Jim, I hereby jump on their bandwagon by belatedly offering my own two cents:

Browsing through the Light last week, reading about all that's wrong with our community, I couldn't avoid a recurring thought: Might it be time to re-visit the "incorporation" issue?

It seems that every problem listed — parking, dirty sidewalks, Parkway noise, disgusting trash bins, pathetic road conditions, thoughtless construction projects, seal poop, STVR's, and the list goes on — stem from a lack of interest, and shockingly long stretches of inaction, by the City.

I've lived, played and practiced law in La Jolla for the better part of 45 years. If anyone doesn't think our quality of life has deteriorated dramatically (and continues to do so), they live in a fantasy world.

We often drive through small incorporated cities in the state — much less affluent places like Long Beach or Burbank — and instantly notice how much nicer they maintain their streets, sidewalks and business districts compared to La Jolla. Yes, we may have location and less crime, but it's sad and embarrassing to note the obvious infrastructure quality difference.

I recognize the arguments against incorporating — concerns over tax base, laws requiring city-wide approval, etc. — that come up each time the subject is broached. But if the good people of Del Mar , Poway, Carlsbad , Solana Beach and Encinitas could pull it off, surely the smart, innovative and influential residents and business owners of La Jolla could, too!

Isn't it at least worth discussing (again)? Just browse through the countless complaints in any issue of the Light, then imagine the same conversation if we controlled our own destiny. Better still, visit the streets and villages of, say, Del Mar or Carlsbad and compare those to ours.

Peter Goldberger

———

Short-term rental vote disappointing

Based on all the rhetoric surrounding short-term rentals, every guest to San Diego is going to destroy the neighborhood. However, I've seen the benefits of Airbnb. My cousin fit our entire family under one roof instead of renting four hotel rooms for her wedding guests. My friends and I were able to afford a trip we wouldn't have otherwise taken. My family rents out a home in order to help pay for tuition, mortgages and other expenses. Short-term rentals are not necessarily bad.

I agree that short-term rentals should be regulated. But I don't believe in action for the sake of action. San Diego has passed perhaps the most restrictive regulations short of a complete ban (why not model after Tahoe? Monterey?), with City Council members targeting their own constituents (such as my family, who are not investors) to do so. This bad regulation will adversely impact the economy, visitors, and more importantly, families who are responsibly renting and depend on this income.

The primary residence only clause hurts local families without reason and is frankly inefficient. Why not restrict based on who is renting or number of rental days/rentals/guests? I'm disappointed by these regulations, which show San Diego as hostile to not just visitors, but also its own residents.

Jenny Chen

———

Good to read environmental stories

Thank you so much for writing the story about Lee Pearce, the boater who is collecting trash from the ocean. I really enjoyed reading the article and learning that there are people who care and are doing something about plastic pollution!

In the same July 19 issue, there was another interesting article: the report about ecology blogger Eve Simmons' lecture. Such important issues deserve even more attention to make people aware of what is happening to our oceans.