Our Readers Write: La Jollans share their views on traffic noise/speeding, UCSD expansion plans, skate park idea for Rec Center, off-leash dogs, McMansions and more hot topics

Our Readers Write / Opinion / Letters to the Editor:

Letters to the Editor from the May 18, 2017 issue of La Jolla Light as La Jollans speak out on local issues:

———

••• Noise, speeding out-of-control on La Jolla Parkway

For almost two decades, residents of the Hidden Valley neighborhood adjacent to La Jolla Parkway have been suffering from the increasing noise and heavy traffic along that corridor. In fact, the noise has become so unacceptably excessive that it can be considered a "safety" issue.

La Jolla Parkway is one of the busiest streets in San Diego, even during off-seasons. More than 50,000 cars per day travel that Parkway climbing to speeds between 40-60 mph and even higher (speed limit is 45 mph). Motorcyclists and high-powered sport vehicles have enjoyed fast acceleration going eastbound uphill for the thrill of the power and it frequently occurs in groups, both day and night.

Also, there appears to be little or no speed-limit enforcement on the Parkway despite several complaints filed by the residents in that regard to local police. Noise levels on the Parkway consistently exceed federal, state and local guidelines-calling for mitigation. In 2004, UC San Diego conducted a study regarding the traffic and noise levels on that corridor. In 2014, a petition was filed and submitted to the City by a large number of residents reiterating the need for a noise mitigating sound wall.

In January 2015, the La Jolla Shores Association board voted to approve and add the proposed extension of the sound wall to the list of capital improvement projects for 2016. Residents are still hoping this will become a reality. More attention from police department is sorely needed to enforce speed and noise regulations on that heavily traveled corridor for the safety of the motorists, residents and the community. — Rayan Hourani M.D.

———

••• Student Center does not belong in a neighborhood

Our family has enjoyed residing in what was formerly called La Jolla Highlands for 49 years, and the opinions expressed in this letter are mine. Regarding the story in the May 4 issue, "Hillel project approved at San Diego Planning Commission," please, please tell me the statements attributed to planning commissioners Hofman and Austin are misquotes. Hofman's statement in support of the proposed student center in a residential neighborhood, reads in part, "It's a good transition from UC San Diego to a residential zone." If the quote is accurate, it is the most egregious statement I have read during the years of opposition to the Student Center project. Austin adds, "It's not in the middle of a residential neighborhood, it's on the edge ... I believe it creates a buffer." I ask a buffer for what? To keep UC San Diego from further "transition" (Hofman's word) into the neighborhood? I suggest a more accurate word than "buffer" is "invitation," and offer two examples.

1) Perhaps as far back as 10 years ago, a generous donor provided Hillel the use of a private residential home on Cliffridge Ave. It was converted to administrative and counseling offices in direct violation of use code in the neighborhood and continues to this day.

2) A few years ago, a private residence across the street from the site proposed for the Student Center and immediately adjacent to other private residences occupied by single families, was rented to members of one of UCSD's athletic teams. Subsequently, the home was purchased by a private party for use by their children during years at UCSD. The home was renovated, including conversion of a garage into a bedroom, and rented to several UCSD students. "Invitation" not "buffer" is a much more appropriate prospect for the neighborhood if this Student Center Project is approved.

A short street, La Jolla Scenic Drive North, is adjacent the proposed Student Center with single-family residences lining the street on the opposite side, some 50 or so feet away from the proposed Center's outside wall. If members of the Planning Commission visited the street, and found a place to park and offered to speak with our neighbors there, I believe they would find residents will not be convinced that the proposed Student Center is not in their neighborhood. The fact is, the Student Center would be in a single-family residential zone.

Because the Planning Commission apparently supports UCSD's transition into a residential neighborhood, I suggest the neighborhood recognize the invitation extends presently to one street, but there is no end in sight. — Oliver W. Jones, M.D.; Professor of Medicine, Emeritus

———

••• A skate park will wreck the Rec Center

Bravo to Alicia Quackenbush for her response to the proposal of a skate park at our Rec Center! She addressed the noise issue (which is huge) but with all due respect, there is so much more wrong with the idea. Like it or not, skateboarders have a history of disregard for rules and regulations. Ask any commercial/residential owner if they have anything positive to say about skateboarders on-site and the consensus will be, "No!"

Now, those behind a skate park might use this to justify having a "place where they can go," but do you want teens and young adults next to infants and toddlers on a swing set? Do you really think they will adhere to any of the rules the Rec Center plans to implement? And, should we ask the staff to police them? Here again, the noise can be deafening!

The Rec Center location, across from the La Jolla Presbyterian Church preschool and its history of being a safe environment for all the children in La Jolla, precludes it from being the "Dude, let's meet up at Rec!" skateboarders' hangout! — Sharman Dye

———

••• Off-leash dogs more hazardous to cyclists than motorists

Keeping loose dogs leashed on the Fay Avenue Bike Path that follows the old electric railway right-of-would be a step in the right direction toward a safe alternative for bicyclists to riding on busy La Jolla Boulevard. I avoid the Bike Path and use La Jolla Boulevard as it is safer than mixing it up with off-leash dogs!

My father and I both grew up in La Jolla. The "bridle path" was a part of my childhood and I walked it weekly from Muirlands to visit my grandparents in Bird Rock. Not once did I ever see a loose dog. In the last 10-15 years I've been knocked off my bike twice, bitten once, and menaced on several occasions by loose dogs on the path. I have been cursed and threatened by dog owners for riding a bicycle on the bike path that has become a de-facto off-leash dog park in violation of signage that states all dogs must be leashed.