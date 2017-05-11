Our Readers Write: La Jollans speak out about Concours d'Elegance, airplane noise, broken sidewalks and more local topics

Our Readers Write / Opinion / Letters to the Editor:

Letters to the Editor from the May 11, 2017 issue of La Jolla Light as La Jollans speak out on local issues:

———

••• Concours d'Elegance has not grown 'too big'

I was distressed to read the comments by some La Jolla Parks & Beaches members in last week's story, "Parks & Beaches board weighs Concours d'Elegance: Perhaps 'now it's too big.' " The annual Concours brings in revenue to La Jolla businesses and the City, while providing visitors and residents with a touch of class weekend. For Mary Ellen Morgan to say she has an issue with the park grass and ocean views partially blocked for 2-3 days out of 365 days of the year, is irresponsible, in my view.

La Jolla needs this event and others that bring the kind of tourists who spend money at shops and restaurants, as well as on hotel nights. Would board members rather have the stream of people and traffic going to see the sea lions, who don't spend any money in town? Or the DecoBike stands for tourists who mostly don't shop in La Jolla?

As for the port-a-potties, that is an easy fix — just add more of them next year and in locations that are more accessible.

Lastly, calling Concours organizer Michael Dorvillier's $500 donation "a bribe," is outrageous. He should be thanked for the time he spends on behalf of the community putting all this together and for the proceeds from the event going to support many charities in need.

Not mentioned was the group of 26 pilots who volunteered to do the flybys with their vintage planes. The Concours organization donates money each year for an aviation scholarship given out by the Antique Airplane Association San Diego Chapter.

Those who are upset about the La Jolla Concours d'Elegance weekend, should go out of town next year for a few days and leave the show alone! — Willis Allen

———

••• Keep up solid coverage of aircraft noise issue

• Thank you, La Jolla Light, once again, for the wonderful report you did on the Airport Noise Advisory Committee (ANAC) meeting last week. You covered it perfectly. This issue is very important to the community. We need you, so keep up the good work! — Beatrice Pardo

• I saw the May 4 issue of La Jolla Light and the read the article by María José Durán covering the increase in airplane noise and recent ANAC meeting. I thought it was an excellent article. Obviously, I am on one side of this unfortunate problem, but irrespective of that, I thought the article managed to synthesize the crux of the issues between parties involved — residents, the ANAC subcommittee, ANAC itself, the Federal Aviation Administration and local government.

It was nice coverage of a problem that we La Jollans were slow to respond to, but is a growing concern. — Krishna Ratnam

———

••• City is right on target for sidewalk work

I write to respectfully disagree with the letter in the La Jolla Light last week criticizing the City for its work at the Whale View Point sidewalk. First, La Jolla Parks & Beaches only put this project at the top of its priority list two years ago. Then the City worked conscientiously with our community to design it to our wishes. This project was done by the City's Transportation & Storm Water department. It was designed in-house by staff from the Transportation Engineering Operations division and construction was performed by Street Division staff.

They budgeted $150,000 for this project and it is currently under-budget as well as ahead of schedule. In addition to the sidewalk work, the crew repaired and expanded the concrete pads for the benches. They also constructed two pedestrian ramps that now provide ADA-compliant access to the picnic bench areas that previously were not ADA accessible.

Commemorative plaques were reinstalled. Repairs were made to various segments of deteriorated curb and gutter, as well. A section of roadway was also repaired as part of this project. All of this work has taken place over five weeks of construction. I share the critic's frustration with many governmental inefficiencies, but this just is not an example of anything but the City serving our neighborhood well. — Ann Dynes

———

••• Thumbs down on skate park proposal for La Jolla Recreation Center

Marnie Cheney's assurance that the idea for a skate park at our beloved La Jolla Rec Center would not be "as loud as people think" is of little comfort. Even if the noise is half of what we think it would be, it is too much. I think the skate park is a disaster waiting to happen. Go to the Ocean Beach Skate Park and you can see how noisy and trash-filled it is. Our poor little Village has too much of that already … just take a look around! — Alicia Quackenbush

———

••• School memorial for Barb Hagey, Saturday, May 13

The public is invited to an Appreciation of Life for Barbara Hagey, 55, a beloved community leader who passed away after battling brain cancer for nearly a year. The event is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13 in the auditorium of La Jolla Elementary School, 1111 Marine St.

"She was one of the most talented, efficient and patient people I will ever know," said Donna Tripi, principal of La Jolla Elementary. "I enjoyed working with her and her family. She will be missed by a community of people."

Said Harlan Klein, principal of Muirlands Middle School, "Barbara was the type to be trusted and counted upon, but who never sought recognition. She led by example and with her heart, always for the benefit of others."

Barbara served on the Parent Teacher Organization at LJES while her daughters attended the school, and then she became active at Muirlands Middle School. She also was a Girl Scout leader and served on the La Jolla Cluster Association, which oversees the five public schools in La Jolla. Her husband, Bill, is a longtime La Jollan, and they have two daughters, Carolee, 16, and Ella, 12. — Sharon Jones

———

••• Inga's right about cell phones on airplanes

Inga's column of May 4 was spot on. The Geneva Convention outlawed torture many years ago. Can you imagine what it would be like sitting on a plane and having to listen to several hundred inane conversations?