Our Readers Write: La Jollans speak out about dangerous street-intersections, unleashed dogs in public parks, public use of La Jolla High track, how to handle seals/sea lions and other hot topics

This La Jolla Village Drive and I-5 south off ramp intersection is listed by a City of San Diego report as among the “15 Most Dangerous” intersections in San Diego. (María José Durán)

Our Readers Write / Opinion / Letters to the Editor: Letters to the Editor from the March 16 and 23, 2017 issues of La Jolla Light as La Jollans speak out on local issues: ——— ••• Readers call-out dangerous intersections After the March 16 La Jolla Light story, "Two La Jolla-area intersections cited among City of San Diego's most dangerous," the Light received e-mails from several concerned residents reporting additional dangerous road crossings throughout the 92037 ZIP code. Torrey Pines Road and Girard Avenue: "The intersection at Girard and Torrey Pines is treacherous for those crossing to the north across the street. There is a 'No Turn on Red' sign, but drivers will routinely run that light just as pedestrians are stepping into the crosswalk. Maybe the 'No Turn on Red' sign should be repositioned. It is somewhat lost up there right now, and people either aren't seeing it or are ignoring it to the peril of pedestrians. I've experienced two or three close calls, and I've just been in town nine months." — John C. O'Neal Torrey Pines Road and Girard Avenue: "I've had several close calls crossing Torrey Pines Road where it intersects with Girard Avenue. There is 'No Right on Red' sign but cars very regularly don't see it and zoom right around that corner and I've seen several near misses. Suggestion: I've seen lit-up 'No Right on Red' signs that switch on with the red light and that intersection certainly needs one or at least a red arrow." — John Iversen Torrey Pines Road and Hillside Drive: "Thank you for your article. I consider a very critical need exists to protect pedestrians attempting to cross Torrey Pines Road at the foot of Hillside Drive. There is a bus stop on Torrey Pines Road just east of Hillside Drive. People working in the homes north of Torrey Pines Road who ride the bus from downtown get off at that intersection and try to walk across the street. The average traffic speed is over 35 miles an hour. It is a four-lane road, without a protected center island, and it is a treacherous undertaking to cross." — Tom Fetter Genter Street and La Jolla Boulevard: "I have noticed that at the zebra crossing to the west side of La Jolla Boulevard from Genter Street (at the 7200 block) more and more cars do not stop at all, even when there are pedestrians actually standing on the zebra crossing. As the La Jolla Elementary School is at the top of Genter Street (on Upper Girard) I am concerned that it is only a matter of time before there will be a pedestrian injured in the crossway." — Anne M. Ring Fay Avenue (at Vons Market): "At the exit from Vons Market onto Fay Avenue (there is no pedestrian crossing) to the side where Bernini's Restaurant is located. Many, many shoppers can be seen walking across between cars coming at them in both directions. Again, I am concerned it is only a matter of time before a pedestrian is injured." — Anne M. Ring Prospect Place at Cave: "I live on Prospect Place. At the crossing where Prospect meets Cave Street and Silverado, there is a crosswalk painted there. But cars are coming around a curve and the crosswalk is not completely visible from all directions. The cars are often speeding up to complete their turns before the next car comes around the curve and aren't looking for pedestrians. I feel at risk every time I cross there." — Elaine Galinson Costebelle Drive at Esterel: "I am an 80-year-old woman who has to back out of my driveway into the intersection in order to leave my house. There is a stop sign at the intersection of Costebelle Drive and Esterel Drive, a 'T' intersection in front of my driveway. On so many occasions I have been almost crashed into by cars that just blow through the stop sign. Can you please ask the police to make the sign brighter or bigger or do something before I am severely injured due to this hazardous situation." — Arlene Barry ——— ••• Kudos to animal control for off-leash ticketing Your recent article in the March 16 La Jolla Light about the problem of off-leash dogs and the impending enforcement operations by Animal Control put a smile on my face. Go to any park in San Diego (especially Kate Sessions Park) and you'll see off-leash dogs running wild. They run up to children, sometimes knocking them over; they put their snouts into your food; they urinate on the grass; and, of course, they defecate wherever they please. This is what dogs naturally do. It's not, strictly speaking, a problem. The problem is with irresponsible and presumptuous dog owners. They know the law requires a leash at all times in parks such as Calumet Park, yet they defiantly ignore such postings. These dog owners also waltz into stores like CVS and Vons without even batting an eye. The anthropomorphization of dogs is so pervasive that owners aren't even aware of its occurrence. You see dogs in strollers, you see dogs "shopping," you see doggy manicures and massages, and you see doggy hotels. It has gotten so bad that dog-owners purchase unauthorized vests from the Internet to pass their dogs off as service dogs. How outrageous. Why do dog owners consider themselves exempt from laws that are meant to protect everyone? Shocking as it may sound, there are good, safety-related reasons for the City's leash laws. Dog owners should take responsibility by, first and foremost, leashing their dogs, and second, they should clean up after them every time. You know, Basic Ownership 101. I wholeheartedly support the efforts of Animal Control to instill some respect for the law. Lord knows many dog owners need it. — Bill Smith ——— ••• It's time to curb your pets ... it's the law Dog owners: Please stop bringing your Fido into the post office, the grocery store, the department store, the pizzeria, the bank and the hair salon, it's against the law. And when you do stroll around The Village with Fido, make sure he's on a leash. That's the law, too. And for many good reasons. — Adam Brightmore ——— ••• Municipal codes should apply to the City, too

I read the article in the March 10 issue about the fact the City of San Diego's Development Services Department has cited the Shorehouse Kitchen for the improvements it installed in the City's right-of-way outside the restaurant. I find this highly ironic for a couple of reasons. First, this is an improvement to the City's property. Seeing as the City cannot adequately maintain our streets, sidewalks and curbs in La Jolla Shores and La Jolla overall, it is nice to see some part of the City infrastructure improved. The rest of it is in a steady decline as anyone who has walked La Jolla Shores Streets can attest to. Secondly, the Development Services Department rarely cites code violations for homes around our neighborhood in spite of violations. Walk around the corner from Shorehouse Kitchen to 8010 La Jolla Shores Drive. The weeds grow chest high; the trash cans sit for weeks on the curb; and an area of the sidewalk is unpassable, and has been for months. Although we need municipal codes, perhaps the City should live up to its own strict codes for its own property before citing property owners for improving the City's property. What a complete double standard. — Ted Levis, CCIM, Emerald Properties ——— ••• Fees should be set up for using La Jolla High School track My husband and I enjoy morning swims at the La Jolla High School Coggan Family Aquatic Complex. For this privilege, there is an established fee and membership program. I fail to understand why there is not a similar program for the new track and why the controversy continues on and on. — Gloria McCoy ——— ••• Fake news abounds about La Jolla's seals and sea lions 1. The Children's Pool is closed until May 15. No seals encounter people there, so the ranger is employed elsewhere. Lifeguards have no jurisdiction with seals, so must stay out of it. Angry citizens can best call the City's Park & Recreation office to complain. 2. Seals with pups are seen meeting people on a different unprotected beach. Some seals choose a beach with people on it, avoiding the artificial Children's Pool pen. I have seen mother seals and pups push people back to claim a spot. Sea lions learned the same fearlessness at The Cove. 3. The City did not close all the beaches seals go to, expecting them to retreat to their "sanctuary." The Coastal Commission was told La Jolla Children's Pool was the only beach in Southern California where seals go, and a unique valuable tourist attraction. Nope. 4. San Diego is done spending resources on beach animals in La Jolla. Tourist revenue does not cover expenses. The City did not disperse the seals a decade ago because it knew the Feds were not being honest about the difficulties. Park & Rec knows making them leave a good spot would be an expensive endless fool's errand. 5. It's too late. Best to just let people and seals go where they want. Fearless seals mixed with people for 20 years, by choice, while the colony grew. The City got "blackfished" into closing a public beach illegally. Now, it cannot admit sea lions are not also a blessing to be protected. It continues to defend beach closure as the best way to protect beach animals from their own bold decisions. — John Leek ——— ••• Kudos to La Jolla's school teams at recent Science Olympiads La Jolla High School competed in the Regional Science Olympiad Competition Feb. 18 for the first time in many years and did extraordinarily well against schools from all over San Diego County. There were more than 70 teams competing. Placing in any of the 23 contests of the day is a huge accomplishment for any team and La Jolla impressed by placing in seven contests — five in the Top 10. Muirlands Middle School, under Head Coach Celia Cravatt, also did extraordinarily well in the Science Olympiad on Feb. 4 for Middle Schools (Division B). Participants placed in many events and obtained 10th place overall with more than 110 teams participating. La Jolla High results: Fifth place Anatomy & Physiology: Maddie Leone and Isha Raj-Silverman. Ninth place Ecology: Chloe Covington and Maddie Leone. 14th place Microbe Mission: Riley Saham and Aspen Pastore. Ninth place Hovercraft: Jacqueline Tuey and Josephine Passananti. 16th place Forensics: Alan Trapenard and Hudson Liu. Third place Hydrogeology: Hannah Hu. Sixth place Robots: Arm Joyce Passananti and Jacqueline Tuey Muirlands results: Disease Detectives first place: Richard Chao and Eric Zhou. 15th place: Avi Raj-Silverman and Bohan Chen. Anatomy & Physiology ninth place: Austin Kingston and Max Goldberg. 13th place: Kevin Park and Eric Zhou. Meteorology 14th place: Ella Eslamian and Rekha Hargens. 16th place: Mark Rifkin and Andrew Park. Microbe Mission fifth place: Richard Chao and Kevin Park. Ecology second place: Kevin Korevaar and Nicole Nunes. Fourth place: Mark Rifkin and Andrew Park. Sixth place: Bohan Chen and Travis Wang. Write It Do It 19th place: Mark Rifkin and Andrew Park. I was the Head Coach of the Muirlands team for the past three years and the person who brought the Science Olympiad spirit competition back to La Jolla schools. I am just incredibly proud of how competitive and talented our students are, and I wanted to share the good news with our community. — Laura Jackson ——— ••• Don't blame dog droppings for community's loss of track use As one of the community representatives with whom La Jolla High School Principal Podhorsky met unsuccessfully, last week's article shows him staying on course with his stated intention of keeping the public off the track and ending, in his words, this "entitlement." The solution he's offered is unworkable except for an elite few willing to pay heavily to run at very restricted times, and so will go nowhere, as he expects. My sense is that he's just attempting to check a Community Relations box. This "entitled" public is actually a diverse and responsible group with limited options, for whom the principal explicitly demonstrates no empathy. The track is that rare outdoor site in La Jolla offering fitness combined with safety — a cushioned, even surface removed from the dangers of vehicles, cyclists and exhaust fumes. Users included senior runners and walkers, younger people with physical impairments or just trying to get fit, athletes training during off hours, those without cars who can't travel miles to run safely, people who can't afford the cost or space of treadmills, and many others. That they all are denied access to such an important public health asset when not in use by the school is deplorable.