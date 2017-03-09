Our Readers Write: La Jollans comment on local issues, including no public use of La Jolla High track, airplane noise, dangerous cross walks, seal lions and Cove odor

Readers Write / Opinion / Letters to the Editor:

••• Soccer players for a clean (and public) field

I am part of the fight to keep the track and athletic field at La Jolla High School open to the public. On Feb. 11, the soccer group that usually plays there showed up early to walk around the facilities and clean up. We are trying to go out of our way to show that we value the school fields so much, we will gladly clean them up! We picked up many bags of trash, spoke to some neighbors and even a couple of high school lacrosse coaches who are all on our side! We cleaned the softball field, football field, football stand and bleachers (these were covered in trash), and also the surrounding streets of Rushville, Eads, Fern Glenn and Draper.

Devin Kostrzewski

••• Time for compromise on school track use

I have been following the recent debate on public use of the La Jolla High School track and field. It appears the school is taking a position that the turf and track upgrade funded by Propositions S and Z does not obligate the school to permit public use. The California School Facility Program Handbook provides the core guideline for the joint-use of the facilities by the school and public, to be an integral part of the community. Propositions S and Z funding was to repair, renovate and revitalize the district school facilities that already exist and not for creating exclusive assets.

Therefore, I do not believe it is fundamentally right to restrict the usage. Leaving aside the technical debates that can go for ever, I do fully appreciate the principal's basic desire to protect and preserve the track renovation from the wear and tear of uncontrolled use, as if it were a public park. The community needs to recognize and use the facility with abundant care.

I strongly urge we pursue a compromise approach with more than normal cautions, warnings and restrictions on the use of the facilities when school is not in session. Access through a single or a few entry points monitored by cameras and clear warnings at the entrance should be adequate.

If that fails, a slightly expensive approach of tracked access through entry cards may be used to permit public use. The case for joint-use with community is compelling since La Jolla, with its superb beach areas, still lacks nearby safe level walking and jogging facilities like parks or commonly available school tracks all over the country — a real need for the senior citizen community and others of all ages. Having no public access is not a right solution for a proud community like La Jolla.

Sri Iyengar

••• Support for crosswalk on Torrey Pines Road

We are neighbors of Sherry Nooravi, who wrote the Guest Commentary in the Feb. 23 issue of La Jolla Light about the Torrey Pines Road Corridor Project. I, too, want to make a comment about the danger of crossing Torrey Pines Road without a safe crosswalk. We have twin 8-year-old girls and we moved here 2 1/2 years ago. When we moved into our home, my husband and I, like Sherry, were surprised that there is no safe way to walk from one side of Torrey Pines Road to the other.

From my house, I can see pedestrians walking on the south side of Torrey Pines Road (where there is no sidewalk) and trying to cross Torrey Pines Road daily. It is so dangerous! Cars are whipping by with no regard for pedestrians. We need a safe crossing point for pedestrians.

In addition, there are no sidewalks between Amalfi and Prospect to enable us to walk our girls to school. It is necessary to have a crosswalk and sidewalks on both sides of the street, not only for our neighbors, but for visitors to La Jolla who would like to explore the town on foot. I look forward to safety on Torrey Pines Road!

Jill Peters

P.S. I have included the following comments from my daughters, who are in the second grade at La Jolla Elementary School:

• Camille: "It would make me so happy to be able to cross the street safely, so I can walk to The Village! It is too scary to try to run across (Torrey Pines Road) now."

• Celeste: "I would really love to be able to walk to town, but we can't now because it (crossing Torrey Pines Road) is too dangerous."

••• City left crosswalk projects unfinished

I hope you can use your editorial sway to encourage the City of San Diego to complete crosswalk improvements at two intersections. I've contacted them twice in the last year (with photos) about these pedestrian safety issues:

• Crossing the street on Ivanhoe Avenue is one such striking need. That unfinished crossing connects two handicap accessible yellow ramps on each side of the street, with markers in place for where the crossing would be painted.

• The second hazards are at the corner of Cave Street, Prospect Place and Exchange Place. There have been markers up denoting painting, but the existing crosswalk markings are barely distinguishable. This is an intersection I often use on my way to The Cove.

Having those crosswalks painted were part of the street improvements, which were completed many months ago. Why can't a Ccity crew be assigned to finish the job?

Jim Stewart

••• Readers in Maryland join plane noise protest

• Contrary to what was reported in your recent series of articles about aircraft noise, flight noise has not improved around Washington, D.C.'s Reagan National Airport. It has gotten worse. Arrivals are much worse for those of us in Maryland, and FAA plans to push further channelization on us without working with us through the community working group that was created by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) to address airplane noise.

Prior to 2015, those of us in Montgomery County barely noticed a plane in the sky. If we did, it was a silent silver dot high in the sky. Now, they are screeching and roaring over our rooftops lower than 3,000 feet, often several a minute, all day long, with some of the worst offenders in the early morning and late night hours. The FAA tries to tell us that it has always been like this, when we know it has not, and we never would have bought homes under a flight path.