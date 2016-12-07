Our Readers Write: More La Jollans speak out about no public-use of La Jolla High's new track & field, parking meters, charity-food program, La Valencia hotel's closing of Whaling Bar

Our Readers Write / Opinion / Letters to the Editor:

••• Letters support public use of La Jolla High School's new track & field athletic complex

• I'm a frequent user of the La Jolla High athletic facilities and also a small business owner in the Village. Lately, there's been harassment from the school and a few rude people in the neighborhood about using the track and fake grass. The thought that the school would make it private is absolutely ridiculous and a slap in the face to every member of this community, whether they use it or not.

The high school is not private. Taxpayer money goes toward the facilities AND the school hosted a fundraiser to help pay for this stuff! They accepted donations on the premise that the new facilities would be public, as they should be. The people using the tennis courts, running track and grass space are health-conscious members of the community using exactly what we should be able to use. The audacity of a public school to try and steal such from the community that paid for the facilities is embarrassing. This is doubly true for such a small community that has no other space to use! I would be a tiny bit more understanding if there was a big city park or just vast grass space in La Jolla that people could use all the same, but that simply does not exist.

The only time the facilities are damaged, a mess, or have trash left on them is when the students disrespect the property themselves, not the taxpayers who funded the fields and use them with great pleasure whenever we can avoid unfair harassment. — Devin Kostrzewski

• It has come to my attention that considerations are being made to privatize La Jolla High School's fields. My friends and I have been responsibly using them for outdoor activities for the past several years. It's become a tradition for us to meet Saturday mornings and kick a ball around for a few hours. We understand and respect the school's use of the field for scheduled activities and would never seek to interrupt school events with ours. Many of us pick up trash previously found on the field, thus leaving it in a better condition than we found it.

A change in policy would adversely affect those who've come to rely on these parks for physical outdoor activity. My group has become family, and the privatization of these fields would not only push my family out, it would tear us apart. It is my sincerest hope that every effort will be made to keep these facilities public so that all may continue to benefit from their use. — Parker Imperl

• I'm a La Jolla community member and I strongly disagree with the idea to make the La Jolla High School fields private. I have my office a few blocks from the school and participate in outdoor activities at the field regularly. Primarily, I attend a soccer game on weekend mornings. It is nothing but healthy, active and clean fun. On the field, I've met countless friends. The fields help connect community members who enjoy sports. The fields becoming private would have an adverse effect on the community. — Ryan Warden

• As a resident who lives within walking distance of the high school and who uses the facility for a number of activities, I'm deeply concerned with the proposal to ban use of the fields to the public. I have used the school's track, stadium stairs, tennis courts and fields to pursue a number of athletic activities. Access to these facilities has had positive impacts on my physical well-being, as well as providing me with many friendships over the years. Eliminating public access to La Jolla High's outdoor athletic facilities would negatively impact not only me, but many other residents who've come to rely on this place as a source of physical and social engagement. We all hope that a solution can be reached that will allow public access for recreational activities to continue at La Jolla High School. — Tarrant Seautelle

• I use the high school sports facilities in a responsible way and want them to remain public as they should be. — Kristopher Williams

• I'm writing to voice my support for keeping the La Jolla high school facilities available for public use. This is very important to us, as community members in La Jolla. — Charles Bulger

• As a taxpaying community member who uses the La Jolla High fields often to play soccer, I hope that I can continue to enjoy the fields. If this facility is closed to the public, I urge you to make another equivalent option available. Healthy bodies have healthy minds, and we cannot afford to let ourselves be complacent in either department! — Micah Tuttle

• Every Saturday we use a soccer field at La Jolla High School and for me it is one of the most beautiful days of the week. Thanks to a ball, I got to know people from all over the world, great people. For this reason, I ask you to leave the public facilities public. This will encourage integration, eliminate discrimination, and after all, happiness is a right and happiness is a simple thing ... as simple as a ball rolling! — Paolo Calabrese

• If the high school field is not in use at a certain time (like our soccer meet-ups on Saturdays) then it's a facility going to waste. I'm part of a group of young professionals (founders of tech companies and others) who get together Saturdays and play soccer. We're not all originally from here. Personally, I've been here 20 years (I'm from Europe originally), and we all love to play there, engage with others in the professional world, and are respectful of the field. We also pay our taxes to the City and see no reason why a public school should close its borders when school is not in session. — Yashar Ahmadpour

••• Spreading joy at the holidays

I thought readers might be interested in seeing the last batch of toys out of my garage woodshop — 'Bugattis,' dogs (modeled after my dog, Barney) and bluebirds. These are distributed by the San Diego Fine Woodworkers Association through its toy program to underprivileged kids and children of those in the military, who are away on foreign duty. For me, it is therapy after a nasty stroke a couple of years ago. It's what old rocket engineers do, I guess! — Ed Hujsak, rocketscientist20.blogspot.com