Our Readers Write: La Jollans comment about DecoBike, sea lions at The Cove, parking tickets, CVS dog policy, tree trimming and more local issues

Our Readers Write / Opinion: / Letters to the Editor:
Letters to the Editor from the Dec. 22 and 29, 2016 issues of La Jolla Light as La Jollans speak out on local issues:
———
•••• DecoBike problem resides with the Mayor
With regard to the Dec. 22, 2016 La Jolla Light article "Town Council closes 2016 with DecoBike, vacation rental discussion," I would like to suggest the La Jolla Town Council and La Jolla Community Planning Association coordinate and organize to take donations for a very clever lawyer to fight San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer on DecoBikes. This problem resides in the Mayor's office, and the Mayor's representative have made it very clear they will place DecoBike stations wherever they want. City Council representatives have tried to intervene, but failed.
It is clear that our current Mayor does not care about constituent interests or even the law. He is bound and determined to sell La Jolla resources for whatever he can get. Just consider what King Mayor has done with the illegal selling of public parks to wireless companies. This will not stop until the King is challenged in court, and the City Attorney stops defending these outlandish actions.
Mayor Faulconer has taken the ironic campaign slogan from the 2005 mayoral election to heart: "San Diego is the best city money can buy." Too bad. — David N. Haney, Ph.D.
———
•••• Response to La Jolla Town Council critique
The misguided letter in the La Jolla Light Dec. 22, 2016 Our Readers Write section deserves a response. Steve Haskins was too sympathetic to the sea lions. His proposal for getting rid of the sea lions by passive means was unrealistic. It would never have worked and will never be used.
Of the 88,000 "signatures" obtained, probably 99 percent couldn't find La Jolla on a map. And about the same percentage couldn't tell you the difference between a sea lion, a harbor seal, an elephant seal and an walrus.
These are the opinions of a bunch of animal fanatics scattered around the United States and probably even in other countries. They're members of the many "fuzzy bunny" or "pet a puppy" organizations.
They were able to get a lot of "signatures" quickly because these people are dedicated, animal fanatics who spend their time on animal fanatic websites.
Saying that swimmers should just swim somewhere else is equivalent to suggesting that if wild pigs took over Torrey Pines Golf course, golfers there should just go play golf somewhere else. Or if a herd of deer moved into Balboa Park, people should just leave them alone and go to another park. Or that an online opinion poll of people scattered around the United States should determine whether San Diego should build a new stadium for the Chargers.
The 1,500 signatures collected by the La Jolla Town Council represent people who live in La Jolla, swim at The Cove, dive at The Cove, spend time at The Cove, have businesses near The Cove and smell the fetid odor at The Cove. These opinions are the only ones that matter. — Dan Truitt
———
•••• Update from 'Ticked Off' parking-ticket recipient
I originally wrote a letter published in La Jolla Light in early December 2016 regarding a parking ticket I received with a false "marked" time listed, in which I was in a residential area on the opposite side of Torrey Pines Road when the ticket claimed I was "parked" in the La Valencia area of the Village more than 30 minutes before I actually ever arrived.
I just received word that the City denied my appeal despite various witnesses prepared to issue a written alibi to my timeline that morning. While it is only a parking citation, it feels icky (not to mention frustrating) that we can be falsely accused and bound to those accusations by a system that is not eager to investigate the truth and swift to rule in the favor of its own players.
I urge fellow La Jolla parkers to note their time when parking so future episodes can be documented and tallied. Seeing that someone else responded to my initial write-up with two separate similar experiences leads one to believe there is an existing problem that needs addressing.
Whether for parking tickets or more in-depth situations, citizens should be able to trust their law enforcement on all levels. — "Ticked Off"
———
•••• Thanks to La Jolla's CVS for posted dog policy
Thank you, CVS for trying to resolve the service dog abuse problem. CVS has posted a large, colorful, and very visible, sign at the front door informing the public that while they "love pets, they only allow true service animals in the store." It would be nice if Vons would follow suit, as the problem is out of control. It is not uncommon to see a little pooch riding in the grocery cart or running in the aisle on an extended leash. Several weeks ago I nearly tripped over a leash of a tiny Chihuahua, and when I mentioned it to the owner, she gave me the finger and told me to (expletive) off.
The tiny sign, on one of the doors, is no deterrent to these brazen people who flaunt the law in order to take their dog wherever they chose. They are aware that many places are afraid to question them, so they take advantage. The signage might, also, mention that California Penal Code 365.7 is very specific that those passing a pet off as a service dog are subject to up to 6 months in jail or a fine of $1,000. These lies reflect badly on those who are truly handicapped and in need of assistance.
I have had pets all my life, and I love animals, but they have no place in a grocery store, or any other place where their presence can be a nuisance to others. — Mary Rayes
———
•••• Continued plea for La Jolla High track access
It has come to my attention that the La Jolla High field on which I enjoy friends, acquaintances, and the game of soccer may be taken from the us. The group that meets here every Saturday is a diverse group, a caring group, and one that recognizes and values what we have in each other, as well as in the communal space on which we play.
We have never treated the field nor the surrounding community with anything but the utmost respect. This soccer game and this public field are what community is all about. I sincerely hope this public field remains public for the continued enjoyment of all residence. — Andrew B-P
———
•••• A time and place for everything
All the recent letters accusing me of a lack of compassion make the same logical mistakes. First, they take my conclusion (that So Others May Eat shouldn't be located in the middle of La Jolla's retail district) to mean that I'm opposed to these charitable outreach programs. This is laughably wrong.
Second, instead of engaging me on the issues — i.e., that this is a Not In My Backyard (NIMBY) problem — they chose instead to engage in ad hominem attacks. I have a lack of compassion; I've used dog-whistle, even "Dickensian," terms to sway people; and I don't really know what these people are going through. Again, not only are these accusations wrong; they are also an attempt to criticize me personally instead of addressing the points made in my letter — that what Tresha Sousa does is good, but it shouldn't take place in the middle of La Jolla. This is not a controversial statement.
The law is full of examples demarcating residential and retail districts. Remember why Nasser Pirasteh's art had to be moved? Because it was located in a residential area, and the law was clear that it was not appropriate there.
This is my point: that there's a time and place for most everything, and Tresha Souza's wonderfully charitable organization is simply in the wrong place. — Bill Smith
———
•••• A half-baked tree trimming approach
We live on a street lined with tall palms. As winter storms approach huge dead fronds start dropping on sidewalks, people's cars, (maybe heads!).
Three months ago my neighbors and I were delighted to see a tree trimming crew. We thought how great! The City is doing something proactive, rather than simply picking debris up after it has blown down.
Then the surprise: they trimmed one side of the street (north side), but not the other! Initially we thought they simply had run out of time, and would soon return. No luck. So I submitted online report to City, and also contacted then Council member's Sherri Lightner's office.
No response from City, except an automated reply that they received it and forwarded it somewhere and then closed the case.
Then I got this stranger-than-fiction clarification from Ms. Lightner's office: "My apologies for the delay in getting back to you. We have inquired with City staff, and the trees in question are scheduled to be trimmed in May-June of 2017. Unfortunately, the north and south sides of (your) Street are trimmed on opposite years."
Even the stale jokes about "good enough for government work" pale by comparison with this half baked (there is a stronger term but this is a family publication) approach which results in streets never being safe from falling fronds. The photos I took today say it all. I was never a La Jolla de-annexation fan, but am starting to change my mind! — Igor Grant, MD, UCSD
———
•••• La Jolla Town Council leadership promoting foolish ideas
The article, "Petition to 'protect' sea lions hits 88,000 yeahs' in 10 days," (Dec. 15, 2016 La Jolla Light) is a perfect example about how close-minded leadership on the La Jolla Town Council has become since Steve Haskins, Esq. termed out. Mayor Faulconer received 1,500 signatures from the La Jolla Town Council's petition and Ms. Skylar Rains obtained 88,000 signatures on her petition sent to our City of San Diego Mayor.
Instead of allowing nature to take its course and have swimmers utilize La Jolla Shores beaches and other local beaches, La Jolla Town Council leaders are promoting foolish options other La Jolla organizations have refused to allow DecoBikes to have a presence in La Jolla. Although we have never voted on ethics and moral issues in the United States, a recent online poll in The San Diego Union-Tribune reflects that when asked the question, "Should the name of the Christmas parade be changed to make it sound inclusive?" 72 percent of respondents voted YES. — Howard G. Singer
———
•••• A broken record
Ahhhh, I see Howard Singer's broken record keeps replaying over 'n over again, or is this his version of the Chinese water torture? His letter in the Dec. 22, 2016 La Jolla Light cites a San Diego Union-Tribune survey ("Should the name of the La Jolla Christmas parade be changed to make it sound inclusive?") to try to make his point, but that survey covers not only all of San Diego County but also Imperial County. So, how valid is that for the specific community of La Jolla? Not very, I'd guess. Is he a sore loser or what? — Lou Cumming
———
•••• Corrections
• The Dec. 15, 2016 story "Mary, Star of the Sea lights tree for first time in decades" incorrectly stated the amount that was paid for the lights that now decorate its tree. The church paid $4,000 for the lights.
• The Dec. 1, 2016 story "It's nine decades for La Valencia Hotel" wrongfully stated the name of tile artist that created a 1928 tile portrait on the hotel. The artist's name is Ernest Batchelder.
———
•••• What's on YOUR mind?
• Letters published in La Jolla Light express views and comments from readers in regard to community issues. To share your thoughts in this public forum, e-mail them with your name and city of residence to editor@lajollalight.com or mail them to La Jolla Light Editor, 565 Pearl St., Suite 300, La Jolla, CA 92037. Letters reflect the writer's views and do not necesarily represent opinions of the newspaper staff or publisher.