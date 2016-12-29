Our Readers Write: La Jollans comment about DecoBike, sea lions at The Cove, parking tickets, CVS dog policy, tree trimming and more local issues

Our Readers Write / Opinion: / Letters to the Editor:

Letters to the Editor from the Dec. 22 and 29, 2016 issues of La Jolla Light as La Jollans speak out on local issues:

———

•••• DecoBike problem resides with the Mayor

With regard to the Dec. 22, 2016 La Jolla Light article "Town Council closes 2016 with DecoBike, vacation rental discussion," I would like to suggest the La Jolla Town Council and La Jolla Community Planning Association coordinate and organize to take donations for a very clever lawyer to fight San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer on DecoBikes. This problem resides in the Mayor's office, and the Mayor's representative have made it very clear they will place DecoBike stations wherever they want. City Council representatives have tried to intervene, but failed.

It is clear that our current Mayor does not care about constituent interests or even the law. He is bound and determined to sell La Jolla resources for whatever he can get. Just consider what King Mayor has done with the illegal selling of public parks to wireless companies. This will not stop until the King is challenged in court, and the City Attorney stops defending these outlandish actions.

Mayor Faulconer has taken the ironic campaign slogan from the 2005 mayoral election to heart: "San Diego is the best city money can buy." Too bad. — David N. Haney, Ph.D.

———

•••• Response to La Jolla Town Council critique

The misguided letter in the La Jolla Light Dec. 22, 2016 Our Readers Write section deserves a response. Steve Haskins was too sympathetic to the sea lions. His proposal for getting rid of the sea lions by passive means was unrealistic. It would never have worked and will never be used.

Of the 88,000 "signatures" obtained, probably 99 percent couldn't find La Jolla on a map. And about the same percentage couldn't tell you the difference between a sea lion, a harbor seal, an elephant seal and an walrus.

These are the opinions of a bunch of animal fanatics scattered around the United States and probably even in other countries. They're members of the many "fuzzy bunny" or "pet a puppy" organizations.

They were able to get a lot of "signatures" quickly because these people are dedicated, animal fanatics who spend their time on animal fanatic websites.

Saying that swimmers should just swim somewhere else is equivalent to suggesting that if wild pigs took over Torrey Pines Golf course, golfers there should just go play golf somewhere else. Or if a herd of deer moved into Balboa Park, people should just leave them alone and go to another park. Or that an online opinion poll of people scattered around the United States should determine whether San Diego should build a new stadium for the Chargers.

The 1,500 signatures collected by the La Jolla Town Council represent people who live in La Jolla, swim at The Cove, dive at The Cove, spend time at The Cove, have businesses near The Cove and smell the fetid odor at The Cove. These opinions are the only ones that matter. — Dan Truitt

———

•••• Update from 'Ticked Off' parking-ticket recipient

I originally wrote a letter published in La Jolla Light in early December 2016 regarding a parking ticket I received with a false "marked" time listed, in which I was in a residential area on the opposite side of Torrey Pines Road when the ticket claimed I was "parked" in the La Valencia area of the Village more than 30 minutes before I actually ever arrived.

I just received word that the City denied my appeal despite various witnesses prepared to issue a written alibi to my timeline that morning. While it is only a parking citation, it feels icky (not to mention frustrating) that we can be falsely accused and bound to those accusations by a system that is not eager to investigate the truth and swift to rule in the favor of its own players.

I urge fellow La Jolla parkers to note their time when parking so future episodes can be documented and tallied. Seeing that someone else responded to my initial write-up with two separate similar experiences leads one to believe there is an existing problem that needs addressing.

Whether for parking tickets or more in-depth situations, citizens should be able to trust their law enforcement on all levels. — "Ticked Off"

———

•••• Thanks to La Jolla's CVS for posted dog policy

Thank you, CVS for trying to resolve the service dog abuse problem. CVS has posted a large, colorful, and very visible, sign at the front door informing the public that while they "love pets, they only allow true service animals in the store." It would be nice if Vons would follow suit, as the problem is out of control. It is not uncommon to see a little pooch riding in the grocery cart or running in the aisle on an extended leash. Several weeks ago I nearly tripped over a leash of a tiny Chihuahua, and when I mentioned it to the owner, she gave me the finger and told me to (expletive) off.

The tiny sign, on one of the doors, is no deterrent to these brazen people who flaunt the law in order to take their dog wherever they chose. They are aware that many places are afraid to question them, so they take advantage. The signage might, also, mention that California Penal Code 365.7 is very specific that those passing a pet off as a service dog are subject to up to 6 months in jail or a fine of $1,000. These lies reflect badly on those who are truly handicapped and in need of assistance.

I have had pets all my life, and I love animals, but they have no place in a grocery store, or any other place where their presence can be a nuisance to others. — Mary Rayes

———

•••• Continued plea for La Jolla High track access

It has come to my attention that the La Jolla High field on which I enjoy friends, acquaintances, and the game of soccer may be taken from the us. The group that meets here every Saturday is a diverse group, a caring group, and one that recognizes and values what we have in each other, as well as in the communal space on which we play.