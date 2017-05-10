Opinion: Time to lobby for traffic relief on La Jolla Parkway

OPINION / GUEST COMMENTARY:

No matter who you are or where you live in La Jolla, we have all spent some serious time waiting at any one of the spokes of the intersection at Torrey Pines Road, Hidden Valley Road and La Jolla Parkway.

In the morning, Hidden Valley backs up, sometimes all the way to Via Capri, and in the evening, everything else does — La Jolla Parkway and Torrey Pines Road in both directions. On the weekends, the beach traffic on La Jolla Parkway can extend for well over a mile.

I have tolerated the growing traffic problem there for years. But while redoing my homeowners insurance recently, I was reminded that because of the undeveloped land that is Mt. Soledad, much of our town lives in a serious fire threat zone. Beyond that, I realized that we also live under the threat of earthquakes, severe coastal weather and even terrorism.

The unique geography of La Jolla, bound by mountains and the ocean, offers only a small number of ways in and out of town. It then dawned on me that the severe traffic problem at this bottleneck has evolved from being a daily inconvenience to a serious threat to our town. Should a disaster strike our community, evacuating or bringing in aid to La Jolla would be next to impossible.

With viable solutions, such as completing the bridge to span the La Jolla Parkway and/or even building ramps off of La Jolla Parkway to I-5 North, there is no excuse for not resolving this problem.

I am forming a group to bring attention to this problem and lobby for an effective resolution. This group needs your help. We are looking for volunteers to assist with petitions, lobbying, networking and navigating the legalities of city government.

Be part of a rewarding movement to get traffic moving in La Jolla.

Please contact me, Charlie Hein, by e-mail at lajollatrafficsolutions@gmail.com