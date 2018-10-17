Super day for the Menehunes

Super surf and a bumper crop of Super Menehune contestants were the order of the day at the WindanSea Surf Club’s 27th annual Menehune and Junior Surf Contest (for boys and girls ages 4-16) held Oct. 6 at La Jolla Shores. Surf conditions were pumping for most of day and there was lots of action both in and out of the water. This year spectators were treated to the exploits of a record number of contestants in the Super Menehune division for surfers 7 years and under. Top honors went to Hannah Yates of San Marcos, a double winner in girls long- and short-board; Noah Brown of La Jolla on short-board; and Sawyer Roenfeldt of San Diego on long-board. The Club wishes to thank all the participants, their families, volunteers and sponsors for keeping the Menehune Contest tradition alive since 1965.

Final results below:

Girls 7-9

Kaia Howard

Zoya Hart

Maria Jose Ramerez

Shea Sherman

Catalina McDowell

Girls 10-12 Short-board

Jackie Fitzmaurice

Maddie Stanton

Tegan Grzyb

Isabella Carreno

Margo Krueger

Annabelle Tihanyi

Girls 13-16 short-board

Hannah Yates

Maile Gardner-Feingold

Noelle Walker

Emma Belle L’Huillier

Kaitlin Wiltse

Girls 9-11 long-board

Isabella Carreno

Margo Krueger

Zoe Dunfee

Ashley Beard

Annabelle Tihanyi

Maddie Stanton

Girls 12-13 long-board

Rory Engh

Harmonie Keller

Maddie Miller

Zoe Searles

Girls 14-16 long-board

Hannah Yates

Emma Belle L’Huillier

Helena Roseman

Maile Gardner-Feingold

Noelle Walker

Luluhia Kane

Boys 7-9

Tristan Day

Brody Dinsmore

LG Giles

Hudson Goin

Erick Appel

Sawyer Griffis

Boys 10-11 short-board

Liam Flanagan

Shane McNulty

Aiden Flanagan

Adam Saenz

Wyatt Olmert

Harlan Birch

Boys 12-13 short-board

Kaimana Seeley

Rex Dinsmore

Brandon Bacani

Wes Olmert

Kai Lehr

Kian Clark

Boys 14-16 short-board

Noah Brown

Alex Cockrell

Kale Cadam

Tysler Mitchell

Boston Leier

Jonathon Saenz

Boys 8-12 long-board

Sawyer Roenfeldt

Emiliano Mendez

Tristan Day

Cooper Smith

Brooks Weller

Cortez Jernigan

Boys 13-16 long-board

Willian Hennessy

Noah Brown

Alex Cockrell

Jacob Frericks

Alex Roberts

Aaron Schwarzman