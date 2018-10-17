Super day for the Menehunes

Super surf and a bumper crop of Super Menehune contestants were the order of the day at the WindanSea Surf Club’s 27th annual Menehune and Junior Surf Contest (for boys and girls ages 4-16) held Oct. 6 at La Jolla Shores. Surf conditions were pumping for most of day and there was lots of action both in and out of the water. This year spectators were treated to the exploits of a record number of contestants in the Super Menehune division for surfers 7 years and under. Top honors went to Hannah Yates of San Marcos, a double winner in girls long- and short-board; Noah Brown of La Jolla on short-board; and Sawyer Roenfeldt of San Diego on long-board. The Club wishes to thank all the participants, their families, volunteers and sponsors for keeping the Menehune Contest tradition alive since 1965.
Final results below:
Girls 7-9
Kaia Howard
Zoya Hart
Maria Jose Ramerez
Shea Sherman
Catalina McDowell
Girls 10-12 Short-board
Jackie Fitzmaurice
Maddie Stanton
Tegan Grzyb
Isabella Carreno
Margo Krueger
Annabelle Tihanyi
Girls 13-16 short-board
Hannah Yates
Maile Gardner-Feingold
Noelle Walker
Emma Belle L’Huillier
Kaitlin Wiltse
Girls 9-11 long-board
Isabella Carreno
Margo Krueger
Zoe Dunfee
Ashley Beard
Annabelle Tihanyi
Maddie Stanton
Girls 12-13 long-board
Rory Engh
Harmonie Keller
Maddie Miller
Zoe Searles
Girls 14-16 long-board
Hannah Yates
Emma Belle L’Huillier
Helena Roseman
Maile Gardner-Feingold
Noelle Walker
Luluhia Kane
Boys 7-9
Tristan Day
Brody Dinsmore
LG Giles
Hudson Goin
Erick Appel
Sawyer Griffis
Boys 10-11 short-board
Liam Flanagan
Shane McNulty
Aiden Flanagan
Adam Saenz
Wyatt Olmert
Harlan Birch
Boys 12-13 short-board
Kaimana Seeley
Rex Dinsmore
Brandon Bacani
Wes Olmert
Kai Lehr
Kian Clark
Boys 14-16 short-board
Noah Brown
Alex Cockrell
Kale Cadam
Tysler Mitchell
Boston Leier
Jonathon Saenz
Boys 8-12 long-board
Sawyer Roenfeldt
Emiliano Mendez
Tristan Day
Cooper Smith
Brooks Weller
Cortez Jernigan
Boys 13-16 long-board
Willian Hennessy
Noah Brown
Alex Cockrell
Jacob Frericks
Alex Roberts
Aaron Schwarzman