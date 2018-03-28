Secret Garden Tour will showcase La Jolla courtyards

“Courtyards on the Coastline,” the theme of the 20th annual La Jolla Historical Society’s Secret Garden Tour, will offer views of the landscapes and seascapes that grace La Jolla. Tickets are now on sale for the benefit, slated for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 19.

The six houses on the tour are kept secret until the day of the event, but La Jolla Historical Society executive director Heath Fox suggests they will have gardens of interest to everyone — from horticulturalists to history buffs.

“It’s going to be a really interesting tour this year. Each garden will include a courtyard associated with the architecture of the residence,” Fox explained. “Two of the six homes have historic designations, one has an application in process, and a fourth is not historically designated, but is a pristine Edgar Ullrick-designed home. It is beautiful.

“Another of this year’s garden tour keys, is that the homes follow the coastline, so there is nothing in La Jolla Farms nor South Soledad. The path is all along the coastline from The Shores toward Bird Rock.”

There are two ways to experience the event: The Self-Guided or The Platinum tour.

The Self-Guided Tour starts with check-in at Wisteria Cottage at 780 Prospect Street, where participants get a map of locations and a wristband. Tickets are $40 for Historical Society members and $50 general admission (when purchased in advance), and $60 the day of event, $50 for society members.

The Platinum Tour starts with brunch and includes shuttle transportation to the gardens with docent guides. Platinum Tour tickets are $160 for Historical Society members, and $170 general admission.

Associated events include the Friday, May 18 evening Candlelight Garden Soiree, an intimate gathering with wine and hors d’oeuvres ($75 or $65 with the purchase of a Platinum tour ticket); a food truck parked in the Wisteria Cottage driveway with breakfast, lunch or snacks on May 19; and the Garden Boutique on the Wisteria Cottage lawn with plant and decor vendors, also on May 19.

“Garden tour proceeds help pay for the programs we provide to the community at no cost, such as our rotating exhibitions at Wisteria Cottage, or access to our archives for people doing research on their property or ancestry,” Fox explained.

IF YOU GO: Secret Garden Tour of La Jolla Candlelight Garden Soiree is 6 p.m. Friday May 18, location provided upon ticket purchase. The La Jolla Historical Society Secret Garden Tour is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 19, with a map distributed at Wisteria Cottage, 780 Prospect St. The Garden Boutique is open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. May 19 at Wisteria Cottage. Learn more at (858) 459-5335. lajollahistory.org