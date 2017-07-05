San Diego Police Beach Detail is ready for the summer

The San Diego Police Department Northern Division has two “Beach Teams.” The year-round night detail has the primary duty of policing the bar district, and the May-September day beach detail has the primary duty of policing the boardwalk from the Mission Beach Jetty (Point Medanos) to the Torrey Pines Gliderport. Made up of 10 officers under the supervision of Sgt. Bryan Brecht, the beach detail makes sure all the beach regulations are met.