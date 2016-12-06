La Jolla News Nuggets, Dec. 7

Sherri Lightner holds going away party at Community Center

Outgoing San Diego City Council President and La Jolla Shores resident Sherri Lightner held a farewell party Dec. 1 at La Jolla Community Center to conclude her eight years of service to the residents of District 1. Supporters and well-wishers stopped by throughout the evening, and Lightner’s staff and field representatives were also in attendance.— Ashley Mackin

Councilmember Barbara Bry to be sworn-in Dec. 12

The Inauguration Ceremony for the City of San Diego Mayor, City Attorney and Councilmembers for Districts 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at the Balboa Theatre, 868 4th Ave., San Diego. There will be a brief swearing-in ceremony and remarks by the elected officials.

City board sets 43 landmarks as ‘historical’

The City of San Diego’s Historical Resources Board designated 43 new landmarks in 2016. Of these, 40 are houses — from La Jolla to South Park, Point Loma to Kensington.

The earliest is an Eastlake-style home built circa 1886 and moved to University Heights in 1913.

The most recent is a 1961 Mid-Century Modern home at 8272 El Paseo Grande in La Jolla designed by Lloyd Ruocco and Homer Delawie.

A second home in La Jolla, at 552 Rushville St., is part of the group. It was built in 1928 and embodies the Spanish Eclectic style through the turret and complex roof structure, which includes both parapets and clay tile, as well as the stucco chimney with arch openings, ironwork, and enclosed courtyard.

Several other landmarks were noted for their association with social history and change. A 1929 Spanish Eclectic house was designed by Louise Severin, a woman master builder; Edgar Coleman, a pioneering African American, moved and updated two early 20th-century beach cottages and, in 1957, built a duplex alongside them in La Jolla; and Abelardo Rodriguez, a Mexican president and promoter of Mexico-U.S. relations, lived in a 1926 Spanish Eclectic house in Kensington-Talmadge that was designed by Louis Gill. sohosandiego.org

PROOF at The Hake opens Dec. 5

With the renovation of The Hake restaurant complete, the management behind the Prospect Street eatery has officially debuted PROOF at The Hake, an upscale bar and lounge that will operate independently from the main dining room.

According to press material, PROOF will feature a cocktail menu and its own separate menu of dishes from the kitchen each with recommended cocktail pairings.

PROOF at The Hake will be open daily at 5 p.m. and remain open an hour past restaurant closing. The Hake is located at 1250 Prospect St., Suite B10. (858) 454-1637. thehake.com