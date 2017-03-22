La Jolla News Nuggets: Last call for FAMILIES La Jolla library exhibit; spring break coming to local schools; fault system discovered off La Jolla Coast

Last call for photos to La Jolla library’s ‘FAMILIES’ art exhibit

The La Jolla Library Art Gallery committee issued a “Last Call!” for submissions to its next One Subject exhibit, “FAMILIES: A Juried Show of Photographs.” The deadline for entries is Friday, April 14. Entry forms can be found at the library, 7555 Draper Ave., or online at lajollalibrary.org/your-library/art-exhibits/

The committee challenges photographers to take the subject “families” and create an image that represents that idea within their own personal context. Photographers may submit up to five images for the show, black-and-white or color — no smaller than 8 x 10 inches or larger than 30 x 40 inches. All accepted photos must be framed simply in black or wood frames. Questions? E-mail pjasper@sbcglobal.net

Many local schools on Spring Break next week

For La Jolla public schools in the San Diego Unified School District, Spring Break runs March 27-April 3. At UC San Diego, final exams for Winter Quarter take place March 20-25 and Spring Quarter instruction begins April 3.

UC schools propose cap on non-resident enrollment

University of California regents proposed to cap the enrollment of out-of-state undergraduate students to 20 percent, except in seven of its campuses, including UC San Diego. Non-resident students numbered 34,673 in fall 2016 (that’s 16.5 percent of the system’s 210,170 undergraduates), but colleges like UCSD are at 22.8 percent non-resident undergraduates.

Some state legislators have been trying to cap the number of out-of-state students admitted in the UC public-funded system to ensure the enrollment of California undergrads, but other voices allege that non-residents bring extra funds to the UCs, which help the university improve its quality.

Scripps Institution uncovers fault system off La Jolla coast

Offshore, from San Diego Bay to Seal Beach in Orange County (and then inland through Los Angeles coast), a newly-discovered fault line could create earthquakes up to a 7.3 magnitude. Valerie Sahakian discovered the fault during her thesis research for Scripps Institution of Oceanography (SIO).

“Even if you have a high 5- or low 6-magnitude earthquake, it can still have a major impact on those regions, which are some of the most densely populated in California,” she wrote in a press release.

The researchers processed data from previous seismic surveys and supplemented it with data gathered offshore by Scripps researchers and seismic surveys conducted aboard former Scripps research vessels New Horizon and Melville in 2013.

Senior citizens sought for neighborhood patrols

The San Diego Police Department’s Retired Senior Volunteer Patrol (RSVP), Northern Division, seeks additional volunteers to serve in the communities of La Jolla, University City, UTC, Pacific and Mission Beaches, Bay Park and Clairemont. RSVP duties include patrolling local neighborhoods while serving as additional eyes and ears for the police department. Volunteers assist uniformed officers with directing traffic when needed, making deliveries to various courts, searching for stolen vehicles using computer-driven license plate readers and ticketing vehicles parked illegally in handicap spaces and Red Zones, or with out-of-date registrations.

RSVP volunteers visit elderly residents living alone to check on their safety and welfare. They also check homes for residents on vacation. Volunteers come from all walks of life and must be at least age 50 and possess a California drivers license. A minimum of three days per month service is required, with time out for vacations.

To learn more, contact Northern Division at (858) 552-1737 or send an e-mail to sdpdnorthern@pd.sandiego.gov and request a ride along.

La Jollan pens a story about California lifeguards

La Jolla resident Tony Bathney will publish his first novel “Tower 18” on May 9. The San Diego-based story takes readers to local beaches and inside the lifeguard towers for a view into the profession’s routines, accompanied by the dramatic story of two female lifeguards and their rivalry. Bathey, who’s a retired Army Airborne Master Sergeant, said he spent 10 years making rescues and instructing junior lifeguards on various California beaches. For more details or to pre-order his book, visit elevatepub.com/product/tower-18

Spring signup underway at Osher Learning Institute

Registration for the spring quarter is open at The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UC San Diego. The Institute conducts twice daily lectures and seminars for members age 50 and older. The first lecture for the quarter is 10 a.m. Monday, April 3 on the Extension campus, 9600 North Torrey Pines Road. Class offerings will include presentations from scholars and experts in the fields of International Relations, Science, Medicine, Art and Humanities among many other subjects. Spring quarter lecture subjects range from Hollywood’s Golden Age to Stem Cell Research. (858) 534-3409. olli.ucsd.edu

Author to discuss college admission strategies

La Jolla native Greg Kaplan will hold a “strategy session” for his 2016 book, “Earning Admission: Real Strategies for Getting into Highly Selective Colleges,” 2 p.m. Saturday April 1 at La Jolla Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. “I grew up in La Jolla walking to the library after school and on weekends,” he said, adding that he’s offering the lecture “as a way to give back to the place where I learned to read.”

“During the talk I will discuss ways families can prepare for the college admissions process and maximize their children’s odds of admission through strategy and encouraging our children to pursue their passions instead of checking off imaginary boxes for the application process,” he said. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org or earningadmission.com

Construction begins on argued-against Shores home

A La Jolla Shores home-build project that drew mixed reviews in 2014, moved forward with construction in mid-March. The 1,624-square foot single family dwelling at 8374 Paseo Del Ocaso, has been demolished to make way for a 3,860-square foot single family dwelling unit with an attached 415-square foot garage.

According to a City of San Diego report on the project, on Nov. 18, 2014, the La Jolla Shores Advisory Board voted 4-0-0 to recommend denial of the project based on bulk and scale, and setback concerns. After the meeting, the applicant increased the front setback, reduced the overall floor area and added elements to break up the bulk and scale. The revised design was presented to the La Jolla Community Planning Association, and on Feb. 5, 2015, the group voted 12-0-2 to recommend approval of the project.