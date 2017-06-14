Gliderport use threatened by UCSD growth; University says it looks for ‘best use’ of the land

When the famed pilot Charles Lindbergh launched a motorless sailplane from Mount Soledad in 1930 and headed north above the coast, he was the first person to realize the cliffs at Torrey Pines generate a lift that can be used for gliding, writes Gary Fogel in his book, “Images of America: The Torrey Pines Gliderport.”

Since the 1930s, sailplanes have been taking off from the Torrey Pines Gliderport (with a three-year break for World War II) until 2009, the last year a license agreement was signed between the Associated Glider Clubs of Southern California (AGCSC) and UC San Diego — the owner of the land where the runway sits.

Prior to that, the sailplanes that once flew “whenever the wind was good,” were restricted to flying the windiest month of the year, February.

“It’s a fantastic thing to have a historic site operating the way it always had, so it would be a huge loss, not only for San Diego but the country, to shut one of the last glider operators,” said Save Our Heritage Organisation (SOHO) director Bruce Coons. “We’ve been supporting the effort to keep the Gliderport working for 10 years now.”

The flying of sailplanes at Torrey Pines Gliderport was first curtailed in 2009, when UCSD built the Stem Cell Core Facility at 10010 North Torrey Pines Road. AGCSC historian Fogel told La Jolla Light between construction staging and trying to meet the requirements the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) demands, “We haven’t been able to operate.”

Courtesy of Gary Fogel Gary Fogel, historian for the Associated Glider Clubs of Southern California, poses with a motorless sailplane.

UCSD’s director of marketing and communications Laura Margoni wrote in an e-mail to the Light that the Regents of the University of California have issued licenses “periodically for more than 20 years (stemming) from requests made by AGCSC, which uses the university land to launch and land their fixed-wing gliders. AGCSC has not signed a license agreement since 2009.”

For Coons, who has been at most meetings between the associated gliders and UCSD, “(The university) assures us they want to continue operations, but they’ve been putting so many restrictions on it, they’ve made it impractical.” Some of those restrictions include a runway redesign that took place in 2009 with CalTrans approval, financial obstacles and high insurance requirements. “Their insurance requirements are higher than anything that’s ever happened in the world of soaring in America,” Fogel said.

With UCSD’s growing development in mind, Fogel fears the future of the sailplanes at the Torrey Pines Gliderport is doomed. The construction of the university’s proposed Living & Learning Neighborhood (2,000 residential beds, 1,200 parking spots and several academic and community buildings) on North Torrey Pines Road is slated for completion in 2020, and although the likely 10-story buildings won’t affect the runway, in Fogel’s opinion, “What would (affect us) is the construction staging for those projects because the Gliderport is a great place for them to store their equipment.”

At the project’s Environmental Impact Review scoping meeting in May, Fogel said he wrote a comment for the use of the sailplane runway to be taken into consideration when planning construction at the university’s new hub.

What’s a sailplane?

A sailplane or glider is an airworthy vehicle that flies without an engine, manned by a pilot. To make that possible, Fogel said, the secret is in the takeoff. “If you’re flying a kite, and you have a tight string and pull on it, (the kite) goes up. If you pull on that line really quickly, it will go up really quickly. It’s the same thing for the gliders,” he explained.

On a windy day, Fogel continued, a sailplane can be launched by a truck or a car, but in general pilots use a winch mechanism. “When they get to the top of the line, they release it, and then they’re free to fly as a bird,” he added. In the Torrey Pines wind lift, a glider may soar all day or “until they need to go to the bathroom.”

Without an engine, the flight of a sailplane is silent. “A glider has no motor, so it’s always falling,” Fogel explained. “If you have wind that’s going up, you can keep flying. Good pilots know where to find that. To someone who doesn’t know, it looks like magic, but if you know, as long as you can find that current, you stay up.”

Courtesy of Gary Fogel Pilot Myron Wells hugs the ridge in his Bowlus Super Albatros sailplane searching for the Torrey Pines lift with La Jolla Cove as a backdrop.

Torrey Pines lift

“Most days in San Diego, we have the ocean next to us, which remains cool, cooling the air above it, while the desert to the east is heating the air. That combination creates a sea breeze from 1 to 4 p.m. almost every afternoon traveling west to east. When it hits the tall and almost perpendicular Torrey Pines cliffs, it has to go up and then goes over the cliff, and that upward current extends very high over the cliffs, and further than you might think,” he added.

The upward-moving air is used by all types of gliders to experience motorless flight at Torrey Pines Gliderport.

Courtesy of Gary Fogel Ridge soaring, for which Torrey Pines is popular, happens when sea breezes deflected upwards creating a lift.

Gliderport history in La Jolla

Reassured by Lindbergh’s discovery of the Torrey Pines lift, high school students began trying out their gliders at Torrey Pines Gliderport in the 1930s. “Some of them learned to build gliders in woodshop class at San Diego High School,” Fogel explained. Woodbridge “Woody” Brown, a La Jolla resident known for his surfing and surfboard shaping, was also a gliding pioneer at the spot.

Gliding was taking off at Torrey Pines when in the early ‘40s, the area was occupied by Camp Callan, a training center operational during World War II, “ironically, for anti-aircraft training,” Fogel pointed out. After the conflict ended in 1946, the sailplanes came back. In the ’50s, San Diegans visited the Gliderport to watch the airborne men and women soar. Tournaments and gliderclubs were organized.

In 1956 and 1958 elections, San Diegans voted to give away (at no cost) 500 acres of City land to UCSD for its expansion. “The sailplane club at the time went to the City and said, ‘Do you realize you’re giving away part of the Gliderport?’ They tried to stop that from happening, but not successfully,” Fogel said. “Roger Revelle recognized this Gliderport issue with the property use. There are newspaper clips about him saying he wanted the flying to continue.” (Revelle, who died in 1991, was a scientist and scholar who was instrumental in UCSD’s formative years.)

During the early ’70s, other forms of gliding reached the Torrey Pines Gliderport. Hang gliding (a foot-launched flying apparatus where the operator is suspended from a harness) enthusiasts arrived in La Jolla, recognizing the superior soaring conditions that exist at the location, Fogel reports.