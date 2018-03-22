La Jolla Crime and Public-Safety News: Potential explosive device found at La Jolla Shores; Attempted burglary at Vons thwarted

Potential explosive device found at La Jolla Shores

A water-activated military explosive washed up in La Jolla Shores March 13, prompting lifeguards to call in the bomb squad and Marines from the MCAS Miramar base. Marine Safety Lt. Rich Stropky told La Jolla Light the device is a phosphorus sea-flare, which is activated by water, but this one had not been detonated. It is typically dropped from helicopters or boats.

“Apparently, this was washed up and a good citizen put it in a bucket and put it next to our tower, but didn’t tell us. So we went outside for something else, saw it and needed to act accordingly. We contacted the Fire Department, which came and investigated. Then we called the Hazmat team and the Bomb Squad and the Marines. The Marines came and took it away,” Stopky said. “Although it went in the water, it wasn’t spent. That was the concern for the bomb squad.”

He joked that though the flare reads, if found to “notify police or military,” never again place one next to the lifeguard tower. “Once such a flare gets burned up, it fills with water and sinks. It’s kind of common for us to find them once they’re burned up,” he said. There were no reports of injuries from the device.

Attempted burglary at Vons thwarted

Police report that nothing was stolen during an attempted robbery March 1 at the Vons at 7544 Girard Ave. The incident was reported at 3:44 p.m. Police say a male suspect walked into the store, said he had a gun, and demanded supplies from the pharmacy. The clerk challenged him, questioning whether he really had a gun, prompting the suspect to run off.

Police Blotter

March 6

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8300 block Camino Del Oro, 4:30 p.m.

March 8

Threat with intent to terrorize, 700 block Nautilus St. 11 a.m.

March 10

DUI: Alcohol 0.08 percent, 6900 block La Jolla Blvd., 12:06 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 7400 block Olivetas Ave., 9:30 p.m.

March 12

Vehicle break-in/theft, 6400 block La Jolla Blvd., midnight

March 13

Petty theft, 900 block Turquoise St., 8:59 a.m.

Vehicle theft, 800 block Opal St., 4:45 p.m.

March 14

Petty theft, 1100 block Opal St., 2:15 a.m.

Petty theft, 1200 block Opal St., 11 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 300 block Bonair St., 10 p.m.

March 17

Vehicle break-in/theft, 7700 block Roseland Place, 1 a.m.

Fraud, 7800 block Girard Ave., noon

March 18

Petty theft, 1000 block Loring St., 12:10 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 1100 block Loring St., 3 p.m.