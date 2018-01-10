The characters you meet riding the bus in La Jolla and San Diego

Editor’s Note: In this age of traffic snarls, restrictive parking, Uber drivers and share-the-road cyclists, who rides The 30 these days? La Jolla Light decided to see. For those not in-the-loop, The 30 (aka 30 Old Town — UTC/VA Med Center) is the infamous MTS bus that makes the rounds in La Jolla. On a random Thursday, we sent reporter Corey Levitan out in search of stories and, boy howdy, did he come back with them!

From aspiring nuclear physicists to trangender activists to road-raging life-insurance salesmen, the bus traversing La Jolla is the place to expand your horizons, grab some fully fleshed-out characters for your first novel and save on gas and parking.

10:49 a.m.

A southbound 30 arrives in front of the Light offices on Pearl Street at Cuvier, but how long does it take between buses? Following directions on the bus stop sign, this reporter texts the number assigned to the route, 11106, to the number 466-87 and receives a message placing the next bus 12 minutes away.

11:04 a.m.

The next bus arrives, only three minutes late. Eight people are on board. (Throughout today’s ride, the number will vary from 0-17. But eight is about how many there are most of the time.) The driver says his name is Chris, but he won’t provide his last name or answer questions for an article he wasn’t forewarned about. He’s a sweet guy and a hard worker, though. You can just tell.

Corey Levitan The bus driver, who gives his name only as Chris, says The 30 is one of his favorite routes. The bus driver, who gives his name only as Chris, says The 30 is one of his favorite routes. (Corey Levitan)

If you haven’t ridden the bus for a while, there are some technological improvements. A male computer voice announces every upcoming stop, in plenty of time since GPS informs the program where it is. When the pull-cord is tugged, this same voice also announces, with almost unnecessary sternness and clarity: “Stop requested!”

11:07 a.m.

A woman sitting in the front sideways seats identifies herself as Dr. Crystal Adams, La Jolla resident, Ph.D. in international relations and founder of both a Catholic library and a political party. “It’s called Infinite God’s Love,” she explains. Adams says she’s off to Clarks at Westfield Horton Plaza for a sale on shoes. “It’s 75-percent off today,” she says.

Corey Levitan Dr. Crystal Adams is off shoe-shopping downtown. Dr. Crystal Adams is off shoe-shopping downtown. (Corey Levitan)

A native of New York City, Adams says she rides the bus every day — to her church, shopping and to see friends — because she can’t drive and doesn’t have a chauffeur. “I would like a chauffeur,” she adds. Adams says The 30 usually runs on time but that it should run 24/7, like in Manhattan. “Suppose I have to go to the hospital, and they see me late, and then there’s no bus?” she asks. “Then I have to pay all that money for a cab.”

11:31 a.m.

Rick Roberts boards at Mission Boulevard and Feldspar Street. He is a 65-year-old retired contractor, born in South Carolina, who has lived in San Diego since 1960. He says he regularly rides the bus downtown to lunch at a senior center — but not with anybody in particular.

Corey Levitan Rick Roberts occupies his favorite seat — away from everyone else. Rick Roberts occupies his favorite seat — away from everyone else. (Corey Levitan)

“I don’t know anybody,” he says, smacking a piece of Dentyne, “I don’t want to know anybody.” Roberts says he owns a car, a 2002 Toyota Corolla, but that he bought an $18/month senior bus pass because he says, due to gas and parking, “it’s a whole lot cheaper to take the bus than to drive.”

Roberts is in his favorite seat today — the corner above the rear left tire. “That way, there’s no one behind me or next to me,” he explains. “Some of the people who get on will start yelling all kinds of crazy stuff.”

Roberts says he recently saw a fight break out between two women. “One came from the back of the bus and jumped on the other,” he says. “So everyone got off the bus and they’re rolling around on the floor.” The police were called, Roberts says, but the women were gone before they got there. “It was very disturbing,” he adds.

Even though it’s his favorite, Roberts says his seat could use some improving. “They have a couple of (buses) up there at UCSD that have these real nice, comfortable seats. They ought to do that with all these buses. I have a bad back and these seats were not made for comfort,” he points out.

11:53 a.m.

Six more passengers board at Old Town Transit Center, where the stop is four minutes long. All refuse to be interviewed. Only about a third of the riders approached today want to talk. The majority seem to have issues — either with language, with being busy on their phones, or with privacy. (One woman who boards in Pacific Beach says only that she and her three tykes are on their way to the courthouse downtown to “file some papers” related to their immediate relocation to Denver, so “you understand.”)

Adams has been observing and walks to the back of the bus with a bottle of water. “You are working hard,” she tells this reporter. “You should be drinking water. God bless.”

12:08 p.m.

Adams, Roberts and three others, including this reporter, must exit the bus at its final southbound stop, Broadway and 9th Avenue. Chris locks the bus and walks across the street. There are open restaurants around, but Chris chooses a Porta-Potty. He explains that he doesn’t like to bother businesses. He also explains that the importance of good bladder management is one of those things drivers tend to think about more than non-drivers. “You have to know when to drink and when not to,” he says. “This is an hour-and-a-half round-trip.”

Chris still won’t give his last name, but is suddenly answering questions. He’s been overhearing the interviews throughout the trip so far and smiling intermittently. A former cabinetmaker who grew up in San Diego, Chris says he likes this job better because “all I do is show up on time and they provide everything for me.”

He only drives The 30 on Thursdays and Fridays, and says it’s his favorite route because it’s “very scenic.” (Indeed, winding atop Scripps Institute of Oceanography, the seascapr to the west looks like a painting.) At 12:19, Chris returns, reopening the doors and changing the sign facing the street to northbound.

12:24 p.m.

Sarah Del Rosario is the first to board northbound, at Broadway and 8th Avenue. She’s off to Kaiser Permanente’s Point Loma Medical Offices for antibiotics to treat a sinus infection. Del Rosario — a medical assistant who relocated from Honolulu last year — identifies herself as both a transgender and a trangender activist. “The only way that we can make things better and more open is by educating those who have negative stereotypes,” she says. “If somebody says, ‘Hey, are you a man?’ then I answer, ‘No, I’m a trangender, but yes, I used to be a man.’ I’m very open about who I am.”