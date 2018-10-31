LA JOLLA NEWS NUGGETS

Bird Rock holds candle to Pittsburgh

A few short hours after the Pittsburgh synagogue attack on Saturday, Oct. 27, a small but moving candlelight vigil was staged by 35 community members on the field at Bird Rock Elementary School to honor the 11 slain victims.

“Prayers were offered, candles were lit and words of grief, sorry and hope were expressed,” reports attendee Sharon Miller, adding that the event was organized by political activist Elizabeth Tobias.

I-5 carpool lane extending northward

This November, the Build NCC (North Coast Corridor) team will break ground to extend the carpool lane on Interstate 5 in each direction between Manchester Avenue in Encinitas and Palomar Airport Road in Carlsbad.

These improvements are part of a larger package of highway, rail, bike/pedestrian, and environmental improvements along a 27-mile stretch of the north San Diego County coastal corridor.

For information, call (844) NCC-0050 or e-mail BuildNCC@KeepSanDiegoMoving.com

Scripps takes back scripts

Scripps Health has opened three drug take-back kiosks adjacent to its on-site pharmacies, including Green Ambulatory Pharmacy at Scripps Clinic Torrey Pines, 10710 N. Torrey Pines Road. The free service, which will be provided year round, allows for proper disposal of unused, unneeded and outdated prescription medications.

“This issue is of great importance to Scripps Health because many of the prescription drug overdose deaths that occur in the United States each year can be traced back to pill bottles left in home medicine cabinets,” said Ole Snyder, physician chair of Scripps’ opioid stewardship program. “Drugs that remain unused following an injury or illness can pose a dangerous risk and temptation to others in the house, including visitors and workers.”

For more information, visit scripps.org/services/pharmacy

Vikings run for the money

The La Jolla High School Vikings For Vets club will hold its second 5K Run For Veterans on Sunday, Nov. 4. All funds raised go to the San Diego chapter of Paralyzed Veterans of America.

Last year’s inaugural run raised $1,776.

There will be two charity runs that Sunday at the La Jolla High School track, 750 Nautilus St. — one at 9:30 a.m. for advanced and intermediate runners, and one at 10 a.m. for beginner and intermediate runners.

Suggested donation is $10 per youth and $15 per adult, paid on race day.

Scripps expert urges early flu shot

Before the season intensifies, Scripps Clinic pediatrician Erik Hogen urges San Diegans to get vaccinated now as “the best chance of fighting off infection” as the flu virus spreads throughout the City in the coming months.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend annual flu vaccination for everyone 6 months or older. Once vaccinated, it takes about two weeks for enough antibodies to build up in the body to develop immunity.

Last year, 342 people died from the flu in San Diego County while the illness killed 80,000 nationwide. However, it’s still too early to tell exactly how if this season’s vaccine — which comes in both a shot and a mist — will perform better than last season’s, which was only 25 percent effective against some of the nastiest flu strains.

Flu vaccines are widely available — usually for free — at drug stores and doctor’s offices across San Diego.

Dog bless you

Pastor Tim Seery conducted a ceremonial blessing of the animinals at his Congregational Church of La Jolla recently. The service — musically backdropped by Nina Gilbert’s tribute to composer Camille Saint-Saëns’ “The Carnival of the Animals” — illuminated the reverence that St. Francis of Assisi held for all Earthly creatures and the world we share.

Bishop’s sophomore wins state art prize

Class of 2021 member Nicole Ellsworth took first place in the 2018 California State Youth Art Exhibition (CAEA).

Sponsored by the California Art Educators Association (CAEA) with the National Art Educators Association (NAEA), the CAEA holds a Youth Art Month in each city, with first, second and third place selections moving on to the regional level. From there, the work is judged for final selection for the state exhibition in Sacramento.

While Bishop’s students consistently participate in and receive recognition from this program, this year, Nicole won first place for her work in colored pencil.

“Nicole is an exceptional artist who demonstrates that individual expression and determination can take you anywhere,” said visual arts chair Elizabeth Wepsic.

Nicole’s award included a $1,000 prize from art-supplier Sargent Art.

Concours announces theme

The15th annual La Jolla Concours d’Elegance — Friday-Sunday April 12-14, 2019 at La Jolla Cove — has announced its theme. Cadillac will be the honored car brand. In addition, Bentley will be feted on its 100th anniversary, and the Mach 1 Mustang on its 50th.

Library to teach ‘Mental Health First Aid’

A free, eight-hour course in Mental Health First Aid will be given from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1 in the La Jolla Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave.

The course — introduced to the U.S. in 2008 — provides training in how to assist someone experiencing a mental-health or substance-related crisis.

The program was organized locally by La Jolla community activists Joanne Standlee and Sharon Wampler.

“When you’re faced with someone who’s violent and in your face, you need to know what to do,” Standlee told the Light. “So we’re trying to get the resources out to people. Mental Health First Aid is what can I do?

To register, e-mail Standlee at joanne.standlee@gmail.com

Absolution By the Sea re-christened

Dan Gomes and Mike Wynns, co-owners of Absolution Brewing Company, have rebranded the former La Jolla Brewing Company at 7536 Fay Ave. as CAVU.

“We used their name for a while,” Gomes said of Absolution, the brand co-founded by Steve Farguson and Nigel Heath in 2013 in Torrance, California. “But we wanted something that was uniquely us and another reason is, people came in and they didn’t recognize the name Absolution. So we did a lot of marketing for them, which is fine. But I figured we want a brand here that we can tie locally into what people are going to be into.” (Neither Farguson nor Heath responded to e-mails seeking comment.)