Squeaky Wheels Get the Grease! Traffic complaints force City to assess La Jolla's Torrey Pines Road construction

In response to the “increase in inquiries” from commuters concerned about the construction project along Torrey Pines Road that is causing unacceptable traffic congestion, the City is looking to modify its schedule and calling on traffic engineers to assess the situation.

The construction began in March and is expected to take six months. The work spans Torrey Pines Road between Prospect Place and La Jolla Shores Drive, and includes the installation of sidewalks and a pedestrian crossing system, creating buffered bike lanes, and stabilizing the hill on the east side between Roseland Drive and Little Street.

Since its start, La Jolla Light has received numerous phone calls and e-mails lamenting the traffic delays. And we’re not the only ones getting an earful. At the La Jolla Community Planning Association meeting on April 5, District 1 City Council member Barbara Bry’s field representative Mauricio Medina said her office has received many phone calls, and that City staff is meeting to discuss modifying its construction schedule and hours, and “explore a variety of options.”

City spokesperson Alec Phillipp added, in speaking with La Jolla Light: “The project team has noted the increase in inquiries from the public regarding the traffic impacts from the Torrey Pines Road Corridor Project Phase II. In response, we will have staff from our traffic engineering section visit the site to assess how the current traffic control measures are working, and whether they can be modified to improve traffic flow through the project limits.” Stay tuned.