Holiday Events Guide: Lots of Christmas cheer coming to La Jolla and San Diego County

From free film screenings to illuminated winter wonderlands and holiday choir classics, the month of December is booked full of seasonal celebrations and appearances by Santa Claus. Here is a rundown of the many events planned in La Jolla and San Diego County:

Holiday events in La Jolla

• To pick up holiday décor, gifts and other seasonal surprises, stop by the St. James by-the-Sea Church Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 and 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3 at 743 Prospect St. Proceeds benefit St. James outreach ministries and nonprofit organizations. sjbts.org/upcoming-events.html

• San Diego Jewish Genealogical Society presents an afternoon of Hanukkah celebrations, including food, traditions, stories and experiences, 1 p.m. Sunday Dec. 3, at Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. Catered buffet, including latkes, is $10-$15. Seating is limited, RSVP: info@sdjgs.org and visit sdjgs.org

La Jolla Light File A scene from last year’s La Jolla Christmas Parade. The 2017 parade starts 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3 with the parade route on Girard Avenue and Prospect Street, followed by a Holiday Festival at La Jolla Rec Center until 5 p.m. A scene from last year’s La Jolla Christmas Parade. The 2017 parade starts 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3 with the parade route on Girard Avenue and Prospect Street, followed by a Holiday Festival at La Jolla Rec Center until 5 p.m. (La Jolla Light File)

• The 60th annual La Jolla Christmas Parade and Holiday Festival returns to the Village of La Jolla, 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3 down Girard Avenue with the theme, "Christmas Jewels." Enjoy floats, bands and a special visit from Santa Claus followed by the Holiday Festival at La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. with activities and the lighting of the La Jolla Recreation Center Christmas Tree. Free. Read more about the Christmas Parade and Holiday Festival on lajollalight.com and find more details at ljparade.com

• Athenaeum Music & Arts Library's annual Night Owls Holiday Party really puts the "gin" in gingerbread, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7 at the 1008 Wall St. library. Sip on cocktails and beer while enjoying delicious finger foods from Whisknladle. Explore the A to Z artwork of Mark Licari ("Awaken to Zero"). Singer-songwriter Tina Leinenweber will provide the spice with neo-soul, jazz and blues tunes. The Night Owls is recommended for those ages 21-40. Tickets: $5-$10. ljathenaeum.org

• This year's Bird Rock Bazaar on the Boulevard is 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, with several merchants participating in this event. In-store specials at businesses along La Jolla Boulevard, cookies, holiday music and a giant mailbox for mailing letters to Santa and holiday cards. Clothing, accessories, jewelry, eyewear, dining gift cards, surf gear, wine, bikes, skate board, music lessons and more. Learn more at birdrockcc.org

• Steven Schick conducts the La Jolla Symphony & Chorus with soprano Susan Narucki in Francis Poulenc's mid-20th choral masterpiece, "Gloria," 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10 at Mandeville Auditorium, on the UC San Diego campus, 9500 Gilman Drive (at Mandeville Lane). Also on the program is Thomas Ades's violin concerto, "Concentric Paths," with Young Artists Winner Keir GoGwilt as soloist; a new arrangement of a 14th-century gem featuring percussion ensemble red fish blue fish, violinist GoGwilt and soprano Kirsten Wiest; and the premiere of Tina Tallon's work for orchestra and electronics. The concert begins with Beethoven's "Egmont Overture." Tickets $15-$35. (858) 534-4637. lajollasymphony.com

• La Jolla United Methodist Church Chancel Choir and Dorian Bells will present its annual Christmas concert "Carols of Light," 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10 in the Sanctuary, 6063 La Jolla Blvd., with new anthems based on familiar carols and compelling compositions and arrangements by John Rutter, Howard Helvey, Craig Courtney and others. Soloists, orchestral ensemble and percussion will join the choirs. A free-will offering will be taken to the church's music ministry. Refreshments follow in Memorial Hall. lajollaunitedmethodist.org

• La Jolla Presbyterian Church holiday concert, "Many Moods of Christmas," is set for 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10 at 7715 Draper Ave., and is considered "the feel-good show of the year." Performers include the La Jolla Presbyterian Church chancel choir, children's choir, La Jolla Brass and hand-bell choir. Collectively, the choirs tell the story of Christmas through song, including carols and works by Vivaldi. Free. (858) 729-5511. ljpres.org/concert-series

• The Will Ferrell holiday classic "Elf" screens at Barbarella Restaurant, 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, at 2171 Avenida de la Playa in La Jolla Shores. Free admission, candy (and you know how Buddy loves his sugar!) and popcorn. Call to reserve a spot: (858) 454-7373. barbarellarestaurant.com

• A favorited annual tradition, the Lunch with Santa is 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16 at La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. Cameras are encouraged for photos with Santa, recommended age is 2-10. $5 per child, donations accepted at the door. Parents may only reserve a space for their child(ren). Maximum enrollment is 100 children. (858) 552-1658. bit.ly/ljreccenter

• Bah Humbug! The West Coast Performing Arts Presenters stages Charles Dickens's classic "Scrooge" starring Kellan Baker in this one-man show, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23 at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. Tickets $39-$59. (858) 362-1348. sdcjc.org/garfield/boxoffice.aspx

Worth a Drive: Holiday events in San Diego County

• One of San Diego County's most popular (and crowded) free events during the Christmas season is December Nights, 3-11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1 and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 throughout Balboa Park, San Diego. Balboa Park will be adorned with thousands of dazzling holiday lights attracting thousands of visitors to this two-day extravaganza. Completely free with fun for the whole family, December Nights is a multicultural holiday experience with live music, dance performances, museum shopping and international fare. A dozen museums will also offer free admission 5-9 p.m. Dec. 1-2. visitdecembernights.com