Here are some Halloween happenings in La Jolla, Oct. 27-31:

• Warwick’s bookstore will host four “California Screamin’ ” authors (an anthology of dark fiction that takes readers on a hellish road trip down the 101) — Alexandra Neumeister, Chad Stroup, James Jensen and Lori R. Lopez — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27 at Warwick's bookstore, 7812 Girard Ave. Free. (858) 454-0347. warwicks.com

• Humans vs Zombies Capture the Flag Tournament, for kids in grades 7-12, 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 at La Jolla Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Free. No registration required. Snacks provided. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

• La Jolla Recreation Center’s Halloween Carnival, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 at 615 Prospect St. Games, jumpers, costume contests and more. Costume contest schedule: 1:30 p.m. ages 2 and younger; 2 p.m. ages 3-4; 2:30 p.m. ages 5-6; 3 p.m. ages 7-8; and 3:30 p.m. ages 9-10. Wrist bands $5 each for games/activities. Food tickets 25-cents each. (858) 552-1657. bit.ly/ljreccenter

• For this year’s Pillage the Village, a trick-or-treating event, 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, sponsored by La Jolla Village Merchants Association, participating merchants will show their spooky spirit by carving pumpkins and displaying them. As in year’s past, Girard Avenue businesses with posters in their windows will be handing out candy or treats in the Village of la Jolla. Realtors from REBA will provide bags and host the costume contest. More details at lajollabythesea.com