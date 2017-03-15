MCASD to host private shows in La Jolla during construction

“Cocktails & Collections,” a monthly art program sponsored by the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego (MCASD) will be held at private collectors’ homes all over San Diego throughout the construction period at their La Jolla galleries at 700 Prospect St. The next event will take place Thursday, March 23 at Margaret Jackson’s home.

MCASD closed its doors in January to undergo a renovation and expansion that will keep the gallery spaces under construction until 2020. The downtown building (1100 Kettner Blvd.) remains open.

To stay connected to its community, MCASD is making an effort to maintain a presence, and Cocktails & Collections is one of the featured events.

“Guests enjoy an evening of great art, local cuisine and cocktails, and mingling with new friends and old as they learn about MCASD’s current exhibitions and expansion plans,” wrote marketing manager Leah Straub in an e-mail, adding that the program presents a unique opportunity to explore the many great collections that reside in homes and to connect with like-minded art lovers.

MCASD will also partner with The LOT (7611 Fay Ave.) to present “An Artist Perspective,” a “casual and engaging” lecture series featuring artists across the San Diego region. The next program is slated for April 18 with Los Angeles-based artist Tanya Aguiniga.

For more information, contact MCASD’s advancement director Elizabeth Yang-Hellewell at (858) 454-3541, ext. 79 or e-mail eyanghellewell@mcasd.org