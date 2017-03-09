Happy Birthday, Dr. Seuss! La Jolla Library celebrates children’s author with storytime, party

On what would have been Theodore Geisel’s (aka Dr. Seuss’) 113th birthday, March 2, the La Jolla Riford Library held a Dr. Seuss Party in its community room. Youth Services Librarian Angie Stava kicked things off with storytime, specifically the lesser known “10 Apples Up On Top” and then a part of “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish.”

Next, the children embarked on craft making and cupcake decorating, some dressed in Seuss-themed costumes.

Rhyss Biehl is proud of his 'One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish' puppet. Ashley Mackin

Sarah Beckman, 8, said she loves Dr. Seuss books because they include “imaginary creatures that say (silly things) ... and I like to say silly things like ku-ku-it.” Her sister Anna’s favorite is “Green Eggs and Ham” because the story lines rhyme.

For a different reason, “Green Eggs and Ham” is also one of two favorites for Alexander Allbort, 6. “My favorite color is green, so my favorites are ‘Green Eggs and Ham’ and ‘How The Grinch Stole Christmas’ because the Grinch is green and you can actually make green eggs and ham. I made them once and it turns out, they are my favorite way to eat eggs and ham!”

Alexander Allbort shows off his bookmark, featuring one his favorite Dr. Seuss characters, The Grinch. Ashley Mackin

For Jake Weiss, 6 (and a half), a favorite is “Oh, The Places You’ll Go” because, “When you read it, you can see different things and different places. The animals are really cool. I like that all the Dr. Seuss books rhyme and they are fun to read.”

Twins Joao and Daniel Larcher, aka Thing 2 and Thing 1 Ashley Mackin

Dr. Seuss lived in La Jolla for more than 40 years until his death in 1991. In his lifetime, he produced more than 60 children’s books, which have been translated into more than 20 languages. Some of his most popular — “Horton Hears a Who!” “The Cat in the Hat,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” and “Green Eggs and Ham” — were reportedly written from his La Jolla home.