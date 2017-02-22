Koi Wellbeing in La Jolla hosts blood drive

BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT:

Koi Wellbeing hosted an event combining community and wellness by partnering with the San Diego Blood Bank to honor Heart Health month, Feb. 17, at 5632 La Jolla Blvd.

Leah Freeland, a San Diego native and co-owner of KOI, has been donating blood since age 15, when she discovered she was a universal donor, O Negative. Since then she has always had a dream of hosting a blood drive.

Leah and the Koi staff wanted to encourage others to donate blood and as an incentive, Koi offered a free B12 injection with every blood donation. The goal of the event was to make donating blood fun and convenient while encouraging people to give to a critical cause and afterward experience the benefits of Naturopathic Medicine. Donors were given vitamin injections and treated to gluten-free and vegan delights from Vivacious Dish.

Koi was honored to partner with the San Diego Blood Bank and hopes to make this an annual community event. Donating blood not only saves lives, but provides long-lasting benefits for the donor as well, such as lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease and obesity. Each time one donates blood, three lives are saved.

To learn more about donating blood, visit sandiegobloodbank.org and to learn more about Naturopathic Medicine, visit koiwellbeing.com or call (858) 257-2808.

