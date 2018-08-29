REISER TO THE OCCASION: ‘Mad About You’ star returns to standup at La Jolla Comedy Store

Paul Reiser was a standup comic before the world went mad about the NBC sitcom he created in 1992. “Mad About You” ran to rave reviews (and won Helen Hunt four consecutive Emmys) until 1999. After “Seinfeld” finale-d the year before, it inherited the sitcom crown and earned Reiser and Hunt $1 million per episode for their final season.Now, after a 30-year break dotted with more moderate TV successes — and a stall in the development of a reported “Mad About You” reboot — Reiser, 62, returns to the roots that led Comedy Central to name him one of the Top 100 comedians of all time.

He calls it his “just go somewhere” tour of comedy clubs within driving distance of his L.A. home. On Sept. 7 and 8, it brings him to La Jolla’s Comedy Store, for what Reiser believes is the first time but he can’t be sure.

Q: Have you played the La Jolla Comedy Store before?

PR: I don’t think so. I worked the Improv in New York, so I worked the Improv in L.A. I know there was a lot of animosity between (Improv owner) Budd (Friedman) and (Comedy store owner) Mitzi (Shore). I’m not even sure I ever even met Mitzi. But my memory is not as accurate as I would like. Four or five years ago, I was doing standup in Lexington, Kentucky and I said it was my first time there. Then someone pointed to a picture, right behind me, of me playing there 30 years earlier.

Q: So you’re touring the country as a comedian again?

PR: My goal has been to try every other weekend to go out somewhere. People tell me it’s my tour, but I just go somewhere. I had all these holes in my calendar from when I was going to go film and that fell out. So I said to my agent that I wanted to do standup again. I just jumped back in. And all these younger comics ask, ‘What are you doing here? Why are you here on a Tuesday night? Are you working on an HBO special? Why?’

The answer is because I want to get the muscle back. It’s very refreshing to be reminded how low-tech standup is. Yes, it’s 30 years later, but there‘s no digital enhancement they can do for you. Comedy clubs feel exactly like they did when I was 18 and I went on for the first time in New York. There’s something organic and true about them. And I don’t mean just the smell. And now, if I go a week or two without working, I feel myself getting atrophied.

So my agent told me La Jolla was available and I said great because I thought La Jolla was like Hermosa. I didn’t mean to leave the house that far.

Q: So you’re saying this is an accidental gig?

PR: Yes. La Jolla gets to see me accidentally. But I’m committed. I will be there. And if you fill the club, it will have been a fruitful trip because there’s nothing sadder than driving two-and-a-half hours to play an empty club. You are going to fill the club for me, right? I need 800 people. I better not find out that the La Jolla Light is a junior-high-school newspaper.

Q: Are your children out of the house yet? Will you be doing empty-nest humor?

PR: As a matter of fact, my youngest son just left the house last week. We drove him to college. There’s a lot of funny in how annoying kids can be. When he was 17, we used to joke that he only came down for feedings. That’s low-hanging fruit. But now, he’s not here. I haven’t yet found the funny in how crushed I am about that. Somewhere, there must be funny. I just haven’t found it yet.

Q: You deserve credit for the ‘not so much.’ Richard Lewis added the ‘____ from hell’ to pop culture, and you added the ‘not so much.’ Do you accept the credit for that?

PR: I don’t know. A lot of people have said that I created it. I guess that I’ll have to take them at their word. Maybe that’ll be the last thing on my obituary. But if I did invent that, don’t I deserve something each time someone says it? Maybe we can get Siri to help monetize that.

Q: On a level of 1 to 10 — 1 being you couldn’t give a rat’s ass and 10 being that you could give a rat’s ass — how much would you like to be a part of something as successful as ‘Mad About You’ again?

PR: Is there a middle rat’s-ass ground? I don’t know how to put it on a scale. You never can plan or predict success. I knew ‘Mad About You’ was good, but I had no idea it would be a hit. That’s lightning in a bottle. It wasn’t just good luck but certain situations have to be perfectly right, like NBC needed a show like that at that exact time. If anybody knew what they were doing, there would be people with 100 hits. There’s nothing bad about success, but you can’t count on it.

When I started out in the ‘80s, we all wanted to be standups. We didn’t start out with acting class. Suddenly, I got ‘Diner,’ but my plan was just to be a comic. And to think that being a comedian is going to pay off, that’s the worst plan you could ever have. Because there’s no reason in the world to think that, when you go into a career with four bad jokes, that it’s going to sustain you for life. But it’s still the thing that makes me happiest. It’s great to be in a show, but that is so work-intensive whereas, in standup, there is no one standing in your way.

Q: What’s the status of the ‘Mad About You’ reboot? The last story about it said that you and Helen Hunt had closed deals but it got held up for some reason.

PR: It still might happen. They’re doing their number-crunching. Helen and I were convinced for years that we would never be tempted to come back because we had done it. For seven years, we did it. Every show we wanted to do, we did. We even ended the show by going into the future and answering where they would be in the future.

Then, last year, we looked at it again and it kind of felt like there really was a launching pad to a story to tell. If we did it, it would be a continuation, checking in with these people 25 years down the road. And now with my kids out of the house, it very much mirrors what we did at the beginning of the show. You learn the learning curve of marriage and all the focus is on marriage. Then you take the kid out of the equation and you’re starting all over again, like, ‘Oh, what’s this?’ It’s a really interesting place to write from. What makes a relationship worth preserving? So we got excited about doing it. Ideally, we wanted to do a short season on a streaming platform. So we said yes to Sony and they’re figuring out where, when and how. So, if they call, we’ll do it.

Q: Many people think the sitcom is dead.

PR: I disagree. There’s ‘Big Bang Theory,’ which is great, and ‘Mom’ looks a little different. There are hybrids.

Q: You would agree that the laugh track is dead, though, right? It’s almost like we’ve come to resent it as this level of artifice, like the audience-sweetening scene in ‘Annie Hall.’