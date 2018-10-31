La Jolla Newcomers Club ready for fun and friendship in November

La Jolla Newcomers Club, now celebrating its 20th anniversary, welcomes residents who have moved to the 92037 ZIP code within the last three years. Members engage in a variety of activities to become acquainted — including hiking, weekly walks in the Village, golfing, Mah Jongg, book and movie groups, gallery and museum outings, dinners, Wall Street Month and more.

On Nov. 8, check out Covo La Jolla's Happy Hour while meeting club members. On Nov. 15, join members for a 4.8-mile hike in Poway 's Blue Sky Ecological Reserve. On Nov. 16, there will be dinner and dancing at the La Jolla Rec Center.

For more information on events and membership, visit lajollanewcomers.org

Courtesy Selecting titles for Newcomers’ Book Club Selecting titles for Newcomers’ Book Club (Courtesy)

Courtesy A welcome party for newest members A welcome party for newest members (Courtesy)