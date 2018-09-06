Lifestyle Philanthropy

Luau and Legends of Surfing Invitational holds 25th anniversary benefit for UCSD Moores Cancer Center in La Jolla

The 25th anniverary Luau and Legends of Surfing Invitational for the Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health was held Aug. 19, 2018 on the beach at Scripps Pier. The event began with dozens of returning wave-catching giants (including Robert "Wingnut" Weaver, Jock Sutherland, Jericho Poppler and Lisa Andersen) paired with a team of four for a friendly surfing competition to help raise funds for Moores Cancer Center. For more details, visit luaulegendsofsurfing.org

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

