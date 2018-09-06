Luau and Legends of Surfing Invitational holds 25th anniversary benefit for UCSD Moores Cancer Center in La Jolla

The 25th anniverary Luau and Legends of Surfing Invitational for the Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health was held Aug. 19, 2018 on the beach at Scripps Pier. The event began with dozens of returning wave-catching giants (including Robert "Wingnut" Weaver, Jock Sutherland, Jericho Poppler and Lisa Andersen) paired with a team of four for a friendly surfing competition to help raise funds for Moores Cancer Center. For more details, visit luaulegendsofsurfing.org

Vincent Andrunas / Vincent Andrunas Sandip Patel (UCSD medical oncologist), Sally and John Hood, Catriona Jamieson (Moores Cancer Center deputy director), Sheldon Morris (UCSD dean of clinical affairs), Charlie McDermott Sandip Patel (UCSD medical oncologist), Sally and John Hood, Catriona Jamieson (Moores Cancer Center deputy director), Sheldon Morris (UCSD dean of clinical affairs), Charlie McDermott (Vincent Andrunas / Vincent Andrunas)

Vincent Andrunas / Vincent Andrunas Nancy and Fred Borrelli, Angie Priesendorfer, Lance Peto and Kathryn Murphy Nancy and Fred Borrelli, Angie Priesendorfer, Lance Peto and Kathryn Murphy (Vincent Andrunas / Vincent Andrunas)

Vincent Andrunas / Vincent Andrunas Capella Sanford Burnham Prebys surf team: Devon Howard, Jeff Timpson, Carl Ware, Denny Sanford, Loni Christiansen, Pat O’Connell (surf legend) Capella Sanford Burnham Prebys surf team: Devon Howard, Jeff Timpson, Carl Ware, Denny Sanford, Loni Christiansen, Pat O’Connell (surf legend) (Vincent Andrunas / Vincent Andrunas)

Vincent Andrunas / Vincent Andrunas Barbara Bry (City Council member, District 1), Myrna Naegle, Elizabeth Simmons (UCSD executive vice chancellor), Sekhar Chivukula (UCSD physics professor) Barbara Bry (City Council member, District 1), Myrna Naegle, Elizabeth Simmons (UCSD executive vice chancellor), Sekhar Chivukula (UCSD physics professor) (Vincent Andrunas / Vincent Andrunas)

Vincent Andrunas / Vincent Andrunas Surf legends Joe Roper and Hank Warner with Fernando Aguerre (pre-luau VIP party host), Gina Aguerre, Florencia Gomez Gervi Surf legends Joe Roper and Hank Warner with Fernando Aguerre (pre-luau VIP party host), Gina Aguerre, Florencia Gomez Gervi (Vincent Andrunas / Vincent Andrunas)

No Source Christophe and Megan Schilling, Wainwright Fishburn (Moores Cancer Center board member) Christophe and Megan Schilling, Wainwright Fishburn (Moores Cancer Center board member) (No Source)

Vincent Andrunas / Vincent Andrunas Julie Croner (Moores Cancer Center chief administrative officer), Katie Maysent, Barbara Parker (Moores’ senior deputy director) Julie Croner (Moores Cancer Center chief administrative officer), Katie Maysent, Barbara Parker (Moores’ senior deputy director) (Vincent Andrunas / Vincent Andrunas)