Chrissy Mack from Green Gardens Nursery in Pacific Beach will be guest speaker at the La Jolla Garden Club meeting, 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at the La Jolla Woman's Club, 7791 Draper Ave. Mack has worked in the gardening industry for some 25 years and will demonstrate methods of creating attractive pots and planters. The club's business meeting will begin at 1 p.m. and the program at 2 p.m. Guests are welcome. lajollagardenclub.org
La Jolla Garden Club speaker to focus on pots and planters, April 18
