La Jolla Garden Club speaker to focus on pots and planters, April 18

Chrissy Mack from Green Gardens Nursery in Pacific Beach will be guest speaker at the La Jolla Garden Club meeting, 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave.

Pam Filley

Chrissy Mack from Green Gardens Nursery in Pacific Beach will be guest speaker at the La Jolla Garden Club meeting, 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave.

Chrissy Mack from Green Gardens Nursery in Pacific Beach will be guest speaker at the La Jolla Garden Club meeting, 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. (Pam Filley)