Jackson Design and Remodeling offers 17 Interior Design trends for 2017

BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT:

Jackson Design and Remodeling (JDR), an award-winning San Diego-based design and remodeling firm, unveiled its list of 17 Interior Design Trends for 2017. The firm's highly acclaimed design team, which has been featured in major national print and online publications including Dwell, HGTV, Architectural Digest and Beautiful Kitchens & Baths, handpicked the top trends in home and interior design for the coming year.

1) Rich, Dark Jewel Tones: Creating a mood of mysterious glamour, dark and jewel tones such as black, charcoal, purples, blues, wines, and especially forest green, are making interiors feel elegant and inviting this year.

2) Layered Neutrals: As a counterpoint to the bold color trend, neutrals communicate appealing depth and intensity when skillfully layered with tone and texture.

3) Color of the Year: Pantone's much anticipated announcement of its annual Color of the Year was met with high praise for its selection of "Greenery." The color is the brightest neutral, which embodies freshness and a connection with nature.

4) Terra Cotta: Terra cotta, a material that has been used for thousands of years, is getting fresh attention in interiors, appreciated for its earthy connection to nature and history.

5) Artistic Wallpaper: Intriguing backdrops are a highlight this year, achieved with meticulously detailed artistic wallpapers.

6) Oversized Statement Lighting: From modern geometrics to dangling chandeliers, oversized lighting works as sculptural art in a room, an architectural element with function and character.

7) Matte Finishes: In paint, metal and tile, the subtlety of a more natural matte texture is a sophisticated finishing touch.

8) Dark Kitchens: While white kitchens remain timeless, dark gray, black and navy blue are coming into the spotlight as a stylish alternative.

9) Brass, Bronze and Gold: Replacing the popularity of copper and rose gold last year, we're now seeing a return to the more classic glamour of gold, bronze and brass.

10) Integrated Indoor/Outdoor Living: Space planning with an emphasis on indoor/outdoor living continues to grow in importance as modern families yearn for more open, connected homes.

11) Handmade, Organic and Natural: Maintaining a relationship with the natural world by integrating woods, hides, fur and woven textures in design makes interiors feel more comfortable and welcoming.

12) Vintage Modern: Translating exceptional vintage pieces with modern materials, colors and patterns is a fresh approach with staying power.

13) Interesting Faucets: Organic shapes with a playful simplicity are a trend in today's bathrooms, particularly with faucets.

14) Desert Chic: A seemingly effortless look that combines a love of nature with a clean aesthetic, Desert Chic incorporates Southwestern elements, leather, wood, white walls, and abundant greenery.

15) Smart(er) Homes and Appliances: Technology for smart homes continues to develop, making modern life more efficient and customizable, with the most popular adaptations those that allow homeowners to control their homes remotely.

16) Flooring Focal Point: Cool floors of every kind are underfoot in 2017, from engaging juxtapositions of tile to natural woods with deeply weathered textures.

17) Complex Patterns: Global, Tribal and Aztec patterns strengthen the eclectic appeal of spaces with vibrant color.

"In 2017 we expect to see homes that connect with the outdoors, whether through use of color like Pantone's 2017 Color of the Year 'Greenery' or through organic and natural fabrics and accents. We also anticipate seeing more statement lighting, oversized chandeliers and pieces that look like sculptural art," said Tatiana Machado-Rosas, senior interior designer at JDR.

