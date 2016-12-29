Guests visiting Birch Aquarium at Scripps are treated to special appearances by their Scuba Santa for the aquarium's holiday celebration, Seas 'n' Greetings, which runs through Dec. 31. Seasonal activities are included with aquarium admission and features the Scuba Santa Kelp Dive Show, a scavenger hunt to win prizes, and Think Tank: Wind Energy Challenge which lets guests harness the energy of the wind by designing and testing their own wind turbine. 2300 Expedition Way, La Jolla. Daily hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. but closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. Admission: $18.50 adult, $14 child (age 3-17, under 2 free), senior (age 60-plus) $15.50. (858) 534 3474. aquarium.ucsd.edu
La Jolla's Birch Aquarium presents Seas 'n' Greetings
