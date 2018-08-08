Little Love consignment boutique filled with designer cuteness in La Jolla

BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT:

The first thing that hits you when you enter Little Love Designer Children's Consignment Boutique is the intricate rainbow of colors everywhere — bright pinks and blues, greens and yellows, and vibrant patterns. Owner Lindsey Fisher has packed the space with every kiddie designer known to mom — plus cool little extras like hanging mobiles, adorable stuffed animals, children's books, and a plethora of tiny shoes and sandals. You'll find clothes from Zara, the Gap, Burberry, Gucci and Stella McCartney in sizes from birth to 10. There is something for every budget, event and style.

The idea for the store came from Lindsey's experiences as a new single mom. After getting her master's degree in psychology, starting her career in the field and realizing it wasn't fulfilling for her, she took some time off to regroup. She became pregnant and when her son, Cooper, was born, so was her idea to open the store.

Jeanne Rawdin Little Love Designer Children’s Consignment Boutique owner Lindsey Fisher and her son, Cooper Little Love Designer Children’s Consignment Boutique owner Lindsey Fisher and her son, Cooper (Jeanne Rawdin)

"I was looking for a shop like this for my son because I wanted him to wear the clothes I liked, but on a budget," she explained. "And in a moment, I had the idea that maybe this was my next calling. I spoke about it with some friends and my family and received a lot of encouragement, so I ran with the plan."

Lindsey got the idea in April 2017 and the store opened in September. It was a mad scramble to get her business license, insurance and find consigners who could fill her store with merchandise — all while she was nursing Cooper full time. She remembers it vividly: "It went from a pretty dark time in my life to one of the most empowering, inspiring and motivating times. Anytime I felt discouraged or scared or anxious, I'd look at my son. He was my inspiration and my motivation."

Lindsey had lots of support from her mom and grandmother, too. But with no background in business, she was a little lost. "I Googled a lot of things," she recalled. "I just figured it out. There was no big elaborate plan. I just did the next thing that needed to be done."

Jeanne Rawdin Mobiles, books and décor items are also available at Little Love Designer Children’s Consignment Boutique in La Jolla. Mobiles, books and décor items are also available at Little Love Designer Children’s Consignment Boutique in La Jolla. (Jeanne Rawdin)

To start out, Lindsey had friends and family members give her items to sell. She also reached out on Facebook to get more consigners, and she got a lot of responses. Her consigners and customers come from across the country, she said, and from other countries. They visit La Jolla often and bring new items or mail them to the store. Eventually, Lindsey mails them a check when their items sell.

"There is a real need for this," she said, emphatically. "Kids grow so quickly. My son would go through an entire size in a month, and then and all of a sudden, I'm like, 'What do I do with these outgrown things? I need to find new things now!' I think a lot of parents are constantly looking for a shop like this."

In less than a year, Lindsey has met her two-year goal. Her next move is to expand online sales. She sells some items now on Instagram, but she wants to reach more people across the country who appreciate the designer clothes she has to offer, and who don't know what to do with the clothes they don't need anymore.

And if you're wondering, the store is named after little Cooper (now one-and-a-half years old) — Lindsey's "little love." And she adds: "The clothes have also been a little loved!"

Little Love Designer Children's Consignment Boutique is at 1110 Torrey Pines Road, just behind Avis Car Rental, in La Jolla. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Look for the assigned parking spaces behind the store. (858) 230-6857. littlelovesandiego.com

— Business Spotlight features commercial enterprises that support La Jolla Light.